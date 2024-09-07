Germany's suicidal, rape-friendly immigration policy

If the decline of Ireland is a tragedy, what's going on in Germany is equivalent to a piece of experimental theatre: difficult to fathom and even more difficult to explain.

It’s a darkly comic reflection of how a nation can fully embrace both the absurd and the profoundly unjust at the very same time. Once celebrated for its order and intellectual prowess, Germany now finds itself in a bizarre scenario where its responses to crime and dissent are nothing short of farcical.

'Das Land der Dichter und Denker (the land of poets and thinkers) has become das Land der Narren und Schurken (the land of clowns and criminals).

The joke, however, is on the people of Germany. And no one is laughing. Well, almost no one.

You see, foreign nationals with a penchant for robbery and assault have plenty of reason to smile.

Immigrants make up about 15% of Germany's population, yet they were responsible for a record 41% of all criminal activities last year. Government statistics show that crimes involving foreign suspects rose by 23% in 2022 and by 18% in 2023.

In the nation’s capital, Berlin, where knife crimes are a regular occurrence, the police came up with a "solution" that sounds like something straight out of a Monty Python skit. These cerebral custodians of community safety suggested that victims should sing loudly to fend off attackers. Yes, really.

In other words, if you find yourself threatened by a knife-wielding lunatic, instead of calling for help or trying to escape, you’re encouraged to belt out a bit of Whitney Houston. Naturally, this advice was immediately met with widespread ridicule, and the police quickly walked back their suggestion, admitting it was both impractical and detached from reality.

But the absolute idiocy doesn’t stop there. Consider the German government’s recent decision to hand out €1,000 to an Afghan man even as it deported him for raping an 11-year-old girl. This financial aid, intended to ease his reintegration into Afghan society, also sparked inordinate amounts of outrage and confusion. This wicked soul was one of 28 Afghan criminals expelled from Germany. The other 27, it's important to note, also received financial aid. All funded by taxpayers, of course.

To make matters worse, while dangerous delinquents are being rewarded, authors are being punished and persecuted.

This brings us to CJ Hopkins, a figure I’ve discussed elsewhere. This American-born playwright, novelist, and political satirist has lived in Berlin for nearly 20 years, using his sharp humor to critique modern politics and surveillance. His latest work, "The Rise of the New Normal Reich," highlights how authoritarian tendencies are creeping in under the guise of pandemic measures and the suppression of dissent.

Hopkins’ career, which once thrived in the city that inspired his writing, is now under attack.

This has been the case for more than two years. His troubles began in August 2022 when he criticized COVID-19 mask mandates as symbols of ideological conformity. His provocative comparisons between contemporary Germany and Nazi-era tactics ignited a firestorm, leading to an investigation by the Interior Ministry of the Federal State of Hessen and a criminal inquiry.

What followed was a coordinated attempt to silence him, extending beyond Germany to Austria and the Netherlands.

His outspoken views led to book bans, a criminal trial, and a media feeding frenzy. Although he was initially acquitted, the Berlin district prosecutor, unhappy with the outcome, appealed the ruling. This led to a retrial scheduled for September 30 at the Berlin Superior Court.

It’s possible that his nightmarish ordeal will never end. As he told me himself, the relentless, forever-increasing legal fees could lead to complete financial ruin. The physical and psychological toll he endures has become overwhelming, surpassing what most people could bear. While rapists have their bank accounts replenished, Hopkins' finances are being drained dry.

Though Hopkins' ordeal might appear to be a uniquely German issue, he believes that it mirrors a global trend. The sexagenarian argues that his case is a striking example of a broader crackdown on free speech, extending beyond Germany to many parts of the world.

This issue extends beyond the differences in free speech protections between countries like Germany and the U.S., for example. It signifies a broader and more insidious suppression of government critics. It also illustrates the troubling use of ostensibly neutral institutions to silence those who dare challenge prevailing narratives.

When compared to Hopkins' persecution, Germany's aiding and abetting of criminals reveals a concerning trend. Instead of focusing on tangible criminal activities, the state seems more interested in eliminating “thought crimes.” In the eyes of German lawmakers, the pen really is mightier than the sword — or, more accurately, the knife.

Again, though, there's very little, if anything, to laugh about here.

Both issues — the rampant crime, much of it perpetrated by immigrants, and the stifling of free speech — are part of a larger European narrative.

In Ireland, as I have shown previously, the government is actively working on a "hate speech" bill that could severely impact civil liberties. The proposed legislation would give prosecutors sweeping powers to convict individuals based on broad and vague definitions of "hate speech," regardless of intent.

Scotland’s situation is even more concerning. The Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act of 2021 introduces a new offense called “inciting hatred,” which encompasses a broad range of categories like age, disability, religion, and gender identity.

The law's vague language and severe penalties — up to seven years in prison — raise significant worries about misuse and the suppression of free speech. Prosecutors only need to show that inciting hatred was “likely” without proving any intent to offend, which makes the potential for wrongful convictions alarmingly high.

As is clear to see, these legislative changes aren’t just isolated national concerns; they’re part of a broader European trend, with Brussels playing a significant role. Earlier this year, the European Parliament backed a report suggesting that hate speech and hate crimes be classified as “Euro crimes.” If this classification goes through, derogatory speech (whatever that looks like in 2024) could face harsh penalties across the continent.

From Metz to Motherwell, Europe faces a troubling combination of rising violent crime rates and increasingly stringent restrictions, which are likely to exacerbate the problems rather than alleviate them. The goings-on in Germany, the economic powerhouse of Europe, reflects the continent's broader state — more precisely, its dire state.

Das Land der Dichter und Denker (the land of poets and thinkers) has become das Land der Narren und Schurken (the land of clowns and criminals). While Hopkins fights for his very existence, violent thugs, quite literally, prosper.