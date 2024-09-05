Handmaid's fail: Hillary stumps for Jennifer Lawrence's new pro-abortion documentary

It’s time for more “Handmaid’s Tale” cosplay, courtesy of Hillary Clinton.

No, this isn’t about the hip Halloween costume for the progressive on the go. It’s the former first lady pushing her favorite fear narrative. Trump 2.0 will make “The Handmaid’s Tale” a reality!

The recent Venice Film Festival screening for Pedro Almodovar's 'The Room Next Door' earned a 17-minute standing ovation. Seventeen minutes! Not even Kim Jong Un does those kinds of numbers.

Just like he did(n't do) the first time.

The Teflon Don in a pantsuit dropped by the Telluride Film Festival to promote her new pro-abortion documentary, “Zurawski v. Texas.” And yes, she name-checked the dystopian tale in the process.

“I don’t think we can underestimate how important this film is in order to break through the eye-rolling, the denial, the dismissiveness, the cruelty that has affected so many women’s lives in our country today.”

But enough about dragging Monica Lewinsky’s name through the mud …

Adele farewell

Goodbye, Adele?

The pop superstar warned fans at a recent concert that she’s about to take a break. A big break.

“I will not see you for an incredibly long time,” Adele told her fans during a concert in Vegas.

Does this mean four more years of Trump?

Just remember that celebrities measure time differently. For them, one day out of the spotlight is the equivalent of six regular-person months ...

Jenna nixes 'Edith Scissorhands'

A woke Hollywood starlet just made sense. Stop the presses!

Rising star Jenna Ortega stars in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," the belated follow-up to director Tim Burton’s 1988 classic.

Would she be game for another Tim Burton project, like a female-led take on “Edward Scissorhands”? a progressive journo asked.

She didn’t take the bait.

“I love that there’s a lot more female leads nowadays, I think that’s so special, but we should have our own. … I don’t like it when it’s like a spin-off — I don’t want to see like ‘Jamie Bond.’ You know? I want to see another badass.”

Like “Furiosa”? That “Mad Max-less” prequel underperformed earlier this summer. And any attempt to make James Bond a female superspy might all but crush the decades-old franchise.

Even a twentysomething starlet knows better than the woke journalist in question …

Amy Adams unleashed

It’s safe to say Hollywood content isn’t all rah-rah about stay-at-home motherhood. “Nightbitch” might be the logical conclusion to that brand of thinking. And yes, that’s the film’s real title.

Oscar nominee Amy Adams plays a stressed-out mother (of one!) who turns into a wolf-like creature at night under extreme duress. The trailer plays up every fourth-wave feminist trope possible for what could be the most unintentionally hilarious film to cap the year. It drops in December.

Then again, trailers can be deceiving, and Adams can be particular about her film projects. Still, it’s hard not to be a tad suspicious after watching this two-minute howler.

Trump conspiracy theories? Rosie's all ears

Rosie O’Donnell is stirring things up on TikTok.

No, the former “The View” co-host isn’t crashing a White Dudes for Harris party. She’s sharing unhinged conspiracy theories about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. According to Professor O’Donnell, it’s unlikely a bullet hit the former president’s ear.

Why? Because she loathes Trump and can’t bear the fact that he stared down an assassination attempt so bravely. And perhaps, she’s bored and wants a new gig.

Or even an old one.

Heck, if O’Donnell wanted back on “The View,” all she had to do was ask. This unofficial audition is beneath her …

Hollywood claptrap

The film biz can be a tad bit insincere. Not exactly breaking news, but there it is.

Even by La La Land standards, the “standing ovation” shtick is getting old.

What’s that? Movies debuting at tony film festivals receive a standing ovation after each screening. This isn’t ordinary praise. It’s a calculated move based on buzz, a film’s entertainment value, and who knows what else.

And it can go on … and on … and on.

