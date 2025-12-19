Jennifer Lawrence admits she can't separate her politics from movies: 'That's how I'm digesting the world'

Actress Jennifer Lawrence says her creativity and politics are inherently intertwined.

Lawrence revealed her thoughts during a discussion with fellow Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

'Maybe she didn't know that I was on an Ambien.'

Brain trust

Lawrence, 35, and DiCaprio, 51, appeared on Variety's "Actors on Actors" segment, with the duo discussing their pasts as child actors, upcoming films, and briefly, politics as it pertains to their art.

DiCaprio was discussing his 2025 political film, "One Battle After Another," when Lawrence asked about bringing politics into the movie industry.

"I think that the creative part of my brain and the political part of my brain are intrinsically linked," Lawrence prefaced. "Like, I keep finding, like, every time I come up with, like, a movie or, like, it's more often than not political."

"I think it's 'cause that's how I'm, like, digesting the world. Are you like that?" she asked DiCaprio.

"No," DiCaprio plainly replied.

Lawrence attempted to move on to another question, but the "Titanic" star was eager to explain why.

Stating that his latest film feels "very topical," DiCaprio said it is "very difficult to say something about the world we live in" on film.

"It has to have an element of irony or comedy to it; otherwise people — they're not allowed in. ... And it feels like, 'Oh, I'm watching these people's vocation and, you know, do I relate to them?'" he explained.

DiCaprio tacked on, "There's all those political films of the '70s: 'The Parallax View,' 'Three Days of the Condor,' 'All the President's Men.' And they were taken very seriously. But nowadays, it feels like there's such polarity and such extremism that if you pick a side, you're alienating."

Pillow talk

Later in the interview, Lawrence had more strange anecdotes that seemed to paralyze the veteran actor. She soon brought up the fact that both she and DiCaprio are "obsessive about sleep" when filming a movie, before reciting some of her on-set drug follies.

DiCaprio seemingly played along, smiling and laughing at times, but clearly had nothing to add.

"I took an Adderall instead of a sleeping pill," Lawrence said, as DiCaprio smirked. "And then I didn't sleep all night, and I was taking hot showers, panicking, because I am not somebody who can function without sleep. ... I also once took an Ambien in the morning, thinking it was something else," she continued.

"Wow. Those are key screwups," the leading man laughed in response.



"Elizabeth Banks got really annoyed with me," Lawrence said about her Ambien usage on the set of "Hunger Games."

She continued, "Maybe she didn't know that I was on an Ambien."

DiCaprio simply put his head down and laughed, without responding.

Sigourney who?

Lawrence has made interesting claims during sit-downs on the same program before, including in December 2022 when she claimed she was the first female lead of an action movie.

Also on Variety's "Actors on Actors," Lawrence told Viola Davis:

"I remember when I was doing 'Hunger Games,' nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn't work. We were told, girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead."

Sigourney Weaver ("Alien"), Uma Thurman ("Kill Bill"), and Milla Jovovich (countless "Resident Evil" films) could not be reached for comment.