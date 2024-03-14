Joe Rogan turns right

When did Joe Rogan become the new Rush Limbaugh?

Politically, the Spotify podcaster is hard to read. He publicly refused to invite Donald Trump on to “The Joe Rogan Experience,” and it’s anyone’s guess how he’ll vote come Election Day.

It’s one thing to invite COVID-19 vaccine skeptics on his program, a la Dr. Robert Malone or presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. It’s something else to see Rogan chatting up conservative culture warriors like Riley Gaines and Christopher Rufo.

He doesn't fit the social conservative mold either. His mouth is too foul, and he happily shares his love of weed with his large flock.

Yet, his Spotify showcase has become a crucial cog in the conservative culture wars. The UFC announcer’s fighting expertise may come in handy as a result. The press, which loathes him already, can’t be pleased by his transformation.

Rogan has been helping the conservative cause for some time. Few entertainers shared their COVID-19 vaccine mandate worries as vocally as Rogan did. Nor have many promoted free speech like the ex-“Fear Factor” host does. Plus, he’s been skewering the press’ hard-left biases sans reservation.

Lately, Rogan has pushed his right-leaning activism in fresh directions.

Both graced the “Experience” studio in recent days, spending two-plus hours with Rogan on issues near and dear to most conservatives’ hearts.

Rogan and Gaines agreed on the biological advantages trans women have against their biological competitors in sports. Rogan looked stunned to hear Gaines’ story, from the pressure applied on her to promote trans swimmer Lia Thomas to protesters who threatened her life during a 2023 appearance at San Francisco State University.

Rogan and Rufo bonded over DEI skepticism, noting the corrosive impact it has on Western society.

Gaines' and Rufo's very appearances on “The Joe Rogan Experience” are a form of protest. What other entertainment show would roll out the red carpet for either guest?

He also interviewed author Abigail Shrier, renowned for her critical take on so-called “gender affirmation” surgery, to promote her new book, “Bad Therapy: Why the Kids Aren’t Growing Up.”

His February chat with TV personality Dr. Phil delved extensively into the porous U.S.-Mexico border. Both noted how the Biden administration’s policies are making the U.S. less safe.

Plus, Rogan is quick to point out the commander in chief’s cognitive decline, once again separating him from most podcasters (and news outlets).

That’s why it’s not surprising to see Rogan come under a fresh cancel-culture attack in recent weeks. Several media outlets framed his February 29 chat with black comedian Katt Williams as racist, contorting their conversation to do so.

The two discussed government controls over vaping and menthol cigarettes. Williams noted the latter’s popularity in parts of the black community, prompting Rogan to inquire about the connection.

Sites like the Daily Beast and Newsweek twisted the question into something sinister, hoping to revive a failed cancel-culture attack. The podcaster’s critics previously pored over 12 years of shows and found clips where he used the “N-word.” He apologized via his Instagram account.

“It’s not my word to use. I am well aware of that now, but for years I used it in that manner ... I never used it to be racist because I’m not racist.”

Critics weaponized the clip compilation to pressure Spotify into firing him. It didn’t work. The new attack similarly fizzled.

Rogan has described himself as center-left in the past. In 2022, Rogan blasted the GOP for its stance on gay marriage and other social policies.

"I'm so far away from being a Republican. Just because I believe in the Second Amendment and just because I support the military and just 'cause I support police."

That sharply contrasts with his current state of mind. He’s bashed sex-change surgery for minors, promoted self-sufficiency, and railed against the Democratic Party’s soft-on-crime policies.

Rogan recently updated his lucrative Spotify contract with a curious wrinkle.

His podcast is no longer heard exclusively on the platform. Now, audiences can also find him on YouTube, iTunes, or other podcasting venues. That greatly expands his reach, just in time for election season.

Was that the point?

His party affiliation doesn’t matter. His podcast does the talking for him, and conservatives must love what they’re hearing.