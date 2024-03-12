WATCH: Riley Gaines shares never-before-told details about Lia Thomas with Joe Rogan

Just last week, Riley Gaines joined Joe Rogan on “The Joe Rogan Experience” to discuss the intimate details of her time competing against trans swimmer Lia Thomas.

At the National Championship, “we were told we fully had to treat this person as a woman,” said Gaines.

But most people already knew that.

What they might not know is who else was competing in the same tournament.

“We had another athlete who was transitioning, but this athlete is a female who was then self-identifying as a man ... and we were told we fully had to treat this person as a man,” she explained.

Of the “top eight women in the entire country, you've got a 6’ 4" man in a women's swimsuit with the bulge next to a woman wearing only a speedo with nothing covering her top.”

“This is the freakin’ twilight zone,” Gaines told Rogan, who looked horrified.

Playing along with gender politics only lasted for so long, though.

The day after Thomas “swam the 500 freestyle and won a national title, beating out Olympians ... [and] American record-holders ... by body lengths,” Gaines had to compete against him in the 200 freestyle.

“We get on the blocks, dive off, swim eight laps of freestyle, touch the ball at the end. I look up at the scoreboard, and almost impossibly enough, Joe, we had gone the exact same time, meaning, of course, we had tied,” said Gaines. “You can’t tell me that’s not divine intervention.”

However, when the two went to the award podium, something utterly incomprehensible happened.

“The official looks at both of us and says, ‘Great job you two, but you tied and we only have one trophy, so we're gonna give the trophy to Lia,'" Gaines said, as a look that can only be described as flabbergasted spread over Rogan’s face.

Gaines’ first words upon hearing this were, “Isn't this everything that Title 9 was passed to prevent from happening?”

But, of course, the presenter didn’t have an answer — not a legitimate one anyway.

“We’re actually just doing this in chronological order,” was his first excuse.

Not his smoothest answer, as “G comes before T,” Gaines said, which she pointed out to the man.

“Finally, he realized that he didn't have a justification ... This official looked at me and said, ‘Riley, I am so sorry, but we have been advised as an organization that when photos are being taken, it's crucial that the trophy is in Lia’s hands ... Lia takes the trophy home,”’ but “‘we can eventually mail you one.”’

