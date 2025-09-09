Media meltdown as 'Kill Tony' breakout star Kam Patterson infiltrates liberal stronghold

One anti-woke comedian whose life was changed by Monday nights is about to try weekends on for size.

Kam Patterson, known mostly for his appearances on the viral comedy podcast "Kill Tony," has already landed roles in Kevin Hart's upcoming Netflix comedy "72 Hours" as well as the David Spade/Theo Von buddy pic "Busboys."

Turns out he'll also be trying his hand at another, more established, weekly variety show.

'Seeing people try to attack a black kid because he said he "voted for Trump" is absurd.'

"Monday nights changed my life, let's see how I do on Saturdays," Patterson wrote on Instagram, tagging his new employers, NBC.

Last week, "Saturday Night Live" revealed Patterson would be joining the cast for the 51st season, alongside four other rookies.

"Welcome to the cast!" the company wrote. Others in the media were not so sanguine about the Orlando native's new job.

RELATED: 'I apologize to absolutely nobody': Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe says media used Puerto Ricans as 'political fodder'

Pajiba's Dustin Rowe attributed the hiring to SNL head Lorne Michaels' desire to tap into the "alt-right comedy space."

"He still uses 'gay' as a pejorative in the way it was tossed around in the ’80s," sniffed Rowe, while also noting that Patterson voted for President Trump.

Meanwhile, NPR's only note about Patterson's stand-up career was his defense of friend Tony Hinchcliffe, who dared to make a joke about Puerto Rico at an October 2024 Trump rally.



Syracuse.com took umbrage with Patterson's attacks on upstate New York, noting that the Orlando native had likened the food in Rochester, New York, to "pig slop" during one "Kill Tony" appearance, prompting Hinchcliffe to add that people in upstate New York settle down with "the first person that said they like you" before getting "stuck there, forever in eternal hell, while literally the rest of America laughs at you."

RELATED: Dave Landau slays on 'KILL TONY'

BlazeTV's Dave Landau offered a different take, however.

"Kam is a genuinely kind person and comedian that crowds really love," the comedian said. "I think 'SNL' is making the right choice with Kam because it’s about being funny, and comedy should never be about filling a quota or an agenda."

Landau continued, saying that Patterson has already won, despite what critics are saying.

"Seeing people try to attack a black kid because he said he 'voted for Trump' is absurd. I hope he hits superstardom."

On top of his many, many appearances on "Kill Tony" as an act, Patterson has also appeared on the panel at least four times ("Kill Tony" #633, #664, #700, and #710), despite outlet Pajiba claiming the reason he "hasn’t sat on a panel is because he’d overshadow everyone else."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!