MEMBERS ONLY:  Pro-Palestine posting no problem with 'penis,' claims fired Kate Beckinsale

Actress Kate Beckinsale wants to know why she was fired but a man was not.

The 52-year-old's gripe dates back to 2023, when she was allegedly fired by talent agency UTA, which also represents actor Mark Ruffalo.

'The price you pay for having a vagina while even remotely liking a post that was as un political as it could possibly be.'

'Vagina' monologue

Beckinsale took aim at Ruffalo by leaving a lengthy and inflammatory comment on his Instagram page last week. Ruffalo's post was promoting a movie about Palestine, which prompted Beckinsale to leave scathing remarks claiming that UTA had fired her for liking a social media post about Palestine.

"Gosh, it must be so nice not to be fired by your Agent for liking a post about a ceasefire and not supporting the murdering of children," Beckinsale reportedly wrote in response; her comments have since been deleted, Entertainment Weekly noted.



It only took two sentences for the "Underworld" actress to label her apparent firing as a case of sexism.

"I guess having a penis in Hollywood really counts for a lot because you've not been fired by the same Agent that I had and ... I liked a post about a ceasefire and I've got fired on the same day as Susan Sarandon was fired," she continued.



Saran-done

Unlike Beckinsale's alleged firing, Sarandon's was public and confirmed by UTA for allegedly making anti-Semitic remarks at a pro-Palestine rally in 2023. According to Deadline, her comments included, "There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country."

UTA's CEO at the time of Sarandon's firing was Jeremy Zimmer, who is Jewish.

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Social justice worrier

Beckinsale went on in her reported comments to describe the tough spot she was in when she was allegedly fired, having to take care of two sick parents. She also applauded Ruffalo for his "voice" and "activism," before blaming sexism once more as the reason she was dropped by her agency.

"... the price you pay for having a vagina while even remotely liking a post that was as un political as it could possibly be, just asking for mercy for children and babies by UNICEF, in fact doing 1 millionth of what you have laudably done, caused me to be fired and you not, and that is, to say the least interesting."

The actress said that other actresses and "women's advocate groups" also found the situation interesting, before claiming that she had sent Ruffalo a private message about the issue months ago but he "ignored" her.

EW also reported that Beckinsale replied to one user's comments by saying there exists "male privilege even in the good guys."

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JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Hulk smashed

The agent in question was not named, and neither Ruffalo nor UTA have offered comment when approached by different outlets.

Beckinsale was correct to characterize Ruffalo as very politically active, though. He has put out a constant stream of commentary during the Donald Trump administration, including accidentally sharing AI images of Trump that he thought were real.

"Sorry Folks. Apparently these images are AI fakes. The fact Trump was on Epstein’s plane and what Epstein was up to is not. Be careful. Elon's X and his allowing so much disinformation here is driving the value of his app down by 55%," Ruffalo wrote at the time.

Ruffalo has shown his support for Palestine in many ways, including supporting the shutdown of the Oscars ceremony he was attending and calls for his union to protect pro-Palestine activists from being blacklisted.

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