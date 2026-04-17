Luke Skywalker GAY? Pandering 'Star Wars' star Mark Hamill leaves it up to fans

It's official: Luke Skywalker is gay. At least, he's not not gay — which is really the same thing, if you think about it.

Take it from the guy who plays him.

'It's whatever you want.'

"So if you want him to be gay, he is," said Mark Hamill in a recent phone interview with Polygon. "If you don't want him to be, he's not. It's whatever you want."

Fan service

According to the 74-year-old actor, speculating about Skywalker's sexuality is just part of being a fan.

"When they talk about the movies, they relate it to how they saw it," Hamill said.

"They personalize it, in a way. And you realize it's wonderful to be part of something that's important to their childhood. Because now they're grown-ups with kids of their own, and it's sort of a generational thing. They pass it on."

This is not the first time Hamill has played fast and loose with "Star Wars" canon in the name of fan service.

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A little 'force'd?

In 2016 Hamill told the Sun that fans had been writing and asking about the Jedi knight's proclivities.

This came as director J.J. Abrams — who took over the franchise for Disney in 2015-2019 iterations — said he welcomed a gay character in the franchise.

In response, Hamill also said the role was "meant to be interpreted" by the viewer.

"If you think Luke is gay, of course he is. You should not be ashamed of it. Judge Luke by his character, not by who he loves."

Of course, fans have always judged Skywalker by his character — even looking the other way when he was caught kissing his sister.

The real problem with Hamill's "anything goes" theory is that Luke Skywalker married Mara Jade in "Star Wars Legends" continuity.

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Gay or nay

Reimagining older works to be gay has been an incredibly popular method of pushing modern politics on fans of original films. In the last few years, several writers have retroactively changed the interpretation of their movies and claimed they were always representations of gender politics.

For example, "X2: X-Men United" co-writer David Hayter happily agreed when the movie was described as "the gayest film he'd ever worked on."

This followed the claim by "The Matrix" creators, who said the movie was a "trans metaphor," but only after the brothers both came out as transgender years later.

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