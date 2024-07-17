'Sad and pathetic person': Mark Hamill of 'Star Wars' gets humiliated after mocking Trump's ear bandage

Legendary "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill took to social media to mock President Donald Trump's ear bandage at the Republican National Convention.

The bandage was of course covering a graze wound from a bullet from an attempted assassination of the president by a rifleman on a rooftop days earlier.

Hamill posted an up-close photo of Trump as he was about to enter the main room of the convention, showing the former president with the bandage.

'It's so depressing how lame Luke Skywalker is in real life.'

"1st APPEARANCE of ludicrously oversized ear bandage, apparently not needed prior to tonight," Hamill wrote on his X account.

The backlash against the actor was swift and forceful, with readers from across the spectrum reacting to his insult.

"You're a sad and pathetic person," said the owner of a gaming website.

"You ever got shot, Mark?" asked comedian Tim Young.

"It's so depressing how lame Luke Skywalker is in real life," said outlet Not the Bee.

Another influencer told Hamill that his "soul needs a bandage."

Hamill was a recent guest at the White House and appeared alongside press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in the press room. Hamill told reporters that he called Biden "Mr. President," but Biden said Hamill could call him Joe. Hamill then said he asked if he could call the president "Joebi-Wan Kenobi."

The fantasy-film favorite has been adamant in his support for the Biden administration while simultaneously showing disdain for President Trump.

In March 2024, Hamill posted a photo of himself wearing an anti-Trump shirt. A caption to the photo read, "I voted for four more years of an orange-free Oval Office."

Additionally, Hamill's direct interactions with Biden's X account have included responding to the statement, "Donald Trump is the worst president we've ever had," by saying, "Joe Biden is the best president we've ever had."

He replied to the same statement again and called the Trump-directed insult the "understatement of the century."

Hamill's mindset in his criticism of Trump's injury following a presidential assassination plot was analyzed by commentator ALX, who compared the mental toughness of the two candidates:

"Donald Trump literally got shot two days ago and Mark Hamill is criticizing the size of his bandage. Meanwhile Joe Biden took a week off to go to Camp David for 'Debate Prep' but could hardly put together a single coherent sentence."



Still, Hamill took another shot at Trump; but where his first comment was an observation, the latter appeared to be a misinterpretation of a photo of the former president with his eyes closed.

"For once, I'm with him," Hamill wrote, with a picture of himself laying down as well as the photo of Trump. Hamill was implying that Trump fell asleep at the RNC, however, readers pointed out that the photo was taken during a moment of prayer at the event.

