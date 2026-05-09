M.I.A. called herself a 'brown Republican voter' — then Kid Cudi kicked her off the tour

An English musician was kicked off a U.S. tour just hours after videos surfaced of her saying she supports Republicans.

Rapper M.I.A., whose real name Mathangi Arulpragasam, is of Sri Lankan descent but was born in London in 1975. Aside from having hit records, the artist has generated headlines in recent years for calling out the music industry as a bastion of Satanism that pushes degeneracy.

'I won't have someone on my tour making offensive remarks.'

Now, the "Paper Planes" artist has found herself booted off the American tour of five-time platinum rapper Kid Cudi. M.I.A. was taken off the Rebel Ragers Tour this week — with more than two dozen stops remaining — after she was recorded making remarks that allegedly offended the headliner's fans.

Cudi's cowardice

"I've been canceled for many reasons. I never thought I would be canceled for being a brown Republican voter," she told one audience. The rapper also said she "can't do 'Illegal,'" referring to one of her songs, but added, "though some of you could be in the audience."

Apparent backlash from the remarks was enough to garner a response from Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi.

Mescudi responded on his Instagram page on Monday, writing that he was kicking the 50-year-old Brit off his tour.

"TOUR UPDATE: M.I.A is no longer on this tour," he wrote, per Variety. "I told my management to send a notice to her team before we started tour that I didn't want anything offensive at my shows, cuz I already knew what time it was, and I was assured things were understood."

RELATED: Fighting the darkness: M.I.A. on music, spirit, and breaking free from industry chains

- YouTube

The 42-year-old then claimed he had been "flooded with messages from fans" that were upset by M.I.A.'s on-stage remarks.

"This, to me, is very disappointing," Cudi went on, "and I won't have someone on my tour making offensive remarks that upsets my fanbase. Thank you for understanding. Rager."

Devil music

M.I.A. did not mince words in her reply, saying that her commentary had been misconstrued and that Cudi was, in effect, doing Satan's work.

"I wrote 'illygal' on the Maya LP a song from 2010. I started this intro to the song with the statement saying I'm illygal, and I said my team hasn't gotten visas yet. Then played a song that had lyrics saying 'Fu&% the law', which I still believe, if the law is unjust f@%& it," the rapper wrote on X.

She continued, "Do not gas light my words. That is the work of Satan."

The Londoner added that she wrote her hit songs before Kid Cudi "thought immigrant rights were cool."

"I've had [these] battles by myself without the help of millions of fans backing me. I don't need this virtue signal era to all of a sudden erase an entire life I've led. Jesus was an immigrant and a rebel."

RETURN: M.I.A. explains why artists like Cardi B are destroying the music industry: 'What is cool is Satan’s playground'

I WROTE ILLYGAL ON THE MAYA LP A SONG FROM 2010.

I STARTED THIS INTRO TO THE SONG WITH THE STATEMENT SAYING I'M ILLYGAL, AND I SAID MY TEAM HASN'T GOTTEN VISAS YET. THEN PLAYED A SONG THAT HAD LYRICS SAYING "FU&% THE LAW", WHICH I STILL BELIEVE, IF THE LAW IS UNJUST F@%& IT.



DO… https://t.co/3xZk2OTBMb

— M.I.A. ⊕ II II II (@MIAuniverse) May 4, 2026

Blushing bride

Cudi is no stranger to controversy, in part because of his close relationship with Kanye West. In 2020, he disavowed his friend's association with Donald Trump.

"We just don't talk about it. I totally disagree with it," Cudi said.

In 2021, Cudi attempted to make a statement by wearing a wedding dress to a fashion awards show. The Cleveland native walked hand in hand on the red carpet with designer Eli Russell Linnetz, who told People he texted the artist ahead of the show, "Will you be my bride?"

Cudi has also been open about his battle with depression, even allegedly checking into rehab in 2016 over "suicidal urges."

M.I.A. said on Monday that she believes Jesus has returned to "lead the world justly because there is injustice in this world."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!