M.I.A. explains why artists like Cardi B are destroying the music industry: 'What is cool is Satan’s playground'

British rapper and record producer M.I.A. recently made an appearance on James Poulos’ “Zero Hour.” The duo broached a number of subjects, including the “Paper Planes” singer’s anti-Big Tech clothing line OHMNI , therapy addiction in the West, tyranny in the U.K., and, of course, the music industry.

On the latter subject, M.I.A. was candid about the decline of music due to the influence of Satanism and the AI programming that paves the path for it.

“Where do you see music going? And do you think music is doing what it needs to be doing for us as human beings?” Poulos asked.

“Music is healing, and it can change a lot of people’s mood or vibe ... and I think it’s been hijacked because it became a business,” M.I.A. explained, adding that as an artist, “You have to put [your music] through the channel of an industry [where] it gets corrupted.”

“This is the image that has to be put with this song, and a girl has to look like this, and she has to do this dance,” she said, regurgitating what artists are told by producers and marketing personnel.

As a newer Christian, M.I.A. pointed to Satan as the root cause of the music industry’s degeneracy.

“Satan was the director of music, you know? It is a great tool to get to people because music directly accesses your spirit, so you bypass the mind and your soul and your logic,” she told Poulos. “There's a level of responsibility to practice when you make music and a level of knowledge you have to have.”

She explained that “what is cool” in our modern culture “is never that.”

“What is cool is Satan’s playground,” she remarked.

Unfortunately, artificial intelligence has also become integral to the music industry. While M.I.A. says that AI in and of itself is basically “a fun toy,” the programmers of AI are what’s problematic. Being keenly aware of what sells, these people design AI to essentially do Satan’s bidding.

She points to popular musicians Cardi B and Ice Spice – who are likely popular because they’re “skirting very close to porn” – as examples.

“It’s like merging Only Fans and the music industry is where we’re at,” she said, adding that this is why she’s “taking a time out.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

