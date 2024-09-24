Introducing OHMNI: 'The armor of the modern knight in the age of modern technological warfare' — EXCLUSIVE interview with M.I.A.

“In the time of smart cities, digital crypto, AI, Neuralink, hackable humans, zero privacy, deepmind, internal body data harvesting, and indiscriminate tracking surveillance, mind data mining, social media overload, augmented reality, social credit system, virtual dystopian mindfield, we bring you the revolutionary future of fashion.”

This is what you’ll read when you visit the OHMNI website.

Founded by Grammy-winning British rapper M.I.A., OHMNI claims its truly revolutionary products protect people from Big Tech.

From hats to tote bags to all varieties of clothing, OHMNI makes “the armor of the modern knight in the age of modern technological warfare.”

M.I.A. recently joined “Zero Hour’s” James Poulos to discuss her newest venture into the niche world where technology meets fashion.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“What does [your clothing line] keep out?” asks Poulos.

While a simple shirt looks and “feels just like any T-shirt you'd buy from Zara,” the silver embedded in the fabric protects against “any kind of high-level radiation or frequency that could be harmful,” M.I.A. explains, adding that the silver in the clothing is concentrated around where your vital organs are located, especially your heart, reproductive organs, and brain.

“It’s literally the silver lining to fashion,” she laughs.

Some of the company's products, however, are “Faraday-lined,” meaning they block all electromagnetic fields and radio frequencies.

While it might seem like OHMNI is a brand that fights back against technological development, it’s actually not.

“It's not that we're shunning technology; we're trying to find out how to coexist but still keeping yourself yourself,” says M.I.A.

While OHMNI products protect the person wearing them, the clothing can also be used in other interesting ways.

“You can wear the maternity dress, and it helps you protect your features, and then you can also wrap your router in it and it completely blocks out all the signals,” M.I.A. explains, adding that “you can actually get off grid in your home with OHMNI.”

“If you can’t bring yourself to the countryside, you can always bring [OHMNI] to your city apartment,” she tells James.

To learn more about OHMNI and to hear about M.I.A.’s thoughts regarding therapy addiction in the West, the tyranny in the U.K., how Elon Musk's SpaceX is contributing to the rise of technology, and how modern music is becoming less and less organic, watch the episode above.

Want more from James Poulos?

To enjoy more of James's visionary commentary on politics, tech, ideas, and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.