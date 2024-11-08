Michael Moore begs America: Vote for Kamala 'as a favor to me'

Tom Hanks has had enough of superhero films.

“I think there was a period of time, and I felt that way too, where we would see these fantastic movies, either DC or MCU, in order to see these better versions of ourselves,” Hanks told podcaster Josh Horowitz.

Ol’ Forrest knew what love was, but Hanks is a little lost on what makes audiences go to theaters these days.

“I think we’ve been down that road and had probably 20 years, 15 years, to explore that kind of thing, and now I think we’re in an evolutionary place of, ‘And the story is what? And the theme is what? And the point of this movie is what?'”

That may be true, but he’s not giving us much of a Plan B, is he?

Hanks’ latest, “Here,” reunites him with Jenny of “Forrest Gump” (Robin Wright) and director Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump,” “Cast Away”). Critics skewered “Here,” and it made a paltry $4.8 million in its opening weekend.

The entire movie, which follows a nuclear family over the decades, is set in the clan’s living room. It’s like watching paint dry, but with a de-aged Hanks and Wright holding the brushes.

'Captain' chaos

At what point will they stop shooting “Captain America: Brave New World”?

The next MCU project is heading to theaters in February, at least on paper. In the real world, the film has endured pricey reshoots to prep it for its cinematic close-up.

The movie technically wrapped in spring 2023, but scary test screenings coaxed Team Disney to bulk up the film. The first new footage came after a 22-day shoot earlier this year. The shoot reportedly added Giancarlo Esposito to the cast in an unnamed role and beefed up some action sequences.

Now, even more reshoots are under way, according to Esposito.

The MCU could use a hit after a string of woke duds. It’s no sure thing that “Brave New World” will end that losing streak, no matter how many times they go back to drawing board. The new film finds Anthony Mackie’s Falcon stepping into the famous red, white, and blue tights previously worn by Chris Evans.

As Evans’ Cap might say about the ongoing reshoots, “I could do this all day …”

Junket junked

Hollywood is having “contractions.”

The industry is in deep economic trouble. L.A.-based productions are down. The box office is running 11% below last year. And the streaming boom has been a bust, at least from a fiscal point of view.

The semi-annual TV Critics Association Winter 2025 Press Tour is the latest casualty. The event allows new and existing shows to promote their casts and storylines, offering panel chats and other promotional perks.

Not this time.

“As you know, Hollywood is in a deep contraction. While several streamers, networks, and studios committed, it was not enough for a full press tour,” said TCA President Jacqueline Cutler.

Meanwhile, many Hollywood stars are shoving their politics down the public’s throat as if consumers have short memories. Will Ferrell comically threatened his fans to vote for Harris … or else.

Is this any way to run a business?

Moore is less

Friends do plenty for their fellow friends. They help them move, watch their dogs when they’re on vacation, and, according to filmmaker Michael Moore, vote for their preferred candidate.

The far-left director pleaded with “non-voters” to get off the couch and vote for Kamala Harris on Election Day. He apparently thinks we’re all on a first-name basis. Is he gonna ask us to drive him to the airport next?

“Can I ask that you do it just as a favor for me? It really is that important to me,” he said of our potential Harris vote. “There is, honestly, too large of a part of me that believes we may be truly at our end.”

This column understands the comedic softball thrown our way, but we refuse to take the bait.