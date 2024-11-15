Multiple states to BAN motorhome sales in latest EV tyranny

California is banning motorhomes.

No, not the dilapidated firetraps illegally parked in crime and drug-infested encampments throughout the state — some 10,000 in greater Los Angeles alone. Those are fine.

The regulations — which will effectively ban the sale of new motorhomes with a gross vehicle weight rating over 8,500 pounds — take effect January 1, 2025.

It's new motorhomes — the kind that retirees might buy to live out their sunset years on the road — that the Golden State wants gone.

Starting in 2025, California’s Advanced Clean Trucks regulation, aimed at promoting zero-emission vehicles, creates a near-total “ban” on motorhome sales in the state.

And because Oregon, Washington, New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts follow California Air Resource Board regulations, they'll be putting the kibosh on motorhome sales as well.

As I said last week, this CARB needs cutting if we ever want to release ourselves from California's draconian authority over what we can drive.

The ACT regulation mandates manufacturers of medium and heavy-duty vehicles to sell an increasing percentage of zero emissions vehicles each year.

Since 2020, the RV Industry Association has been asking CARB for exemptions from the ACT regulations, citing negative impact on motorhome manufacturers and dealers, to no avail.

Complicating the matter are two other recently-passed regulations: the Omnibus Low NOx rule and the Advanced Clean Fleets rule. Along with ACT, these rules seek the gradual replacement of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles with zero emission vehicles by 2036.

CARB also has its focus on off-road vehicles with the Small Off-Road Engine regulation, which threatens spark-ignition engines on generators. So no offroad vehicles or gas-powered generators?

This has gone way too far.

These rules also go into effect in Vermont for 2026 model year motorhomes. And the rules take effect in Colorado, Maryland, New Mexico, and Rhode Island with the 2027 model year.

Get ready to go electric whether you like it or not. If you have an older motor home, it will need to be smogged twice a year. More regulations and more money out of your pocket.

This all happened because of California's vote in August to ban the sale of new gasoline-fueled cars by 2035.

One state controlling the other 49 is clearly unconstitutional. We need to fight this regulation at a federal level.

We'll keep you posted, as usual.