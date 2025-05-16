No Irish goodbye for Trump-triggered Rosie

Rosie O’Donnell did what many celebrities promised but never accomplished this year. She left the U.S. due to President Donald Trump 2.0.

If only Cher would take a hint.

Wait … it’s neither TV nor HBO. It’s … Max? Who’s this Max fella, anyway? Is he dating Carrie Bradshaw?

Sadly, the real estate mogul is still living rent-free in O’Donnell’s head, even though said head now lies on a pillow in Ireland, her new home.

The former comic can’t stop ranting about Trump on social media, where she fits right in with the other TDS victims. This time, she doubled down on the farcical notion that he stole the 2024 election, something even the conspiracy-theory-addled souls over at MSNBC and “The View” won’t say.

At least not out loud.

“If he admits one more time that the election was rigged… I mean why is he allowed to admit this over and over again, and no one does anything about it? It’s very obvious that it was.”

Oh, and she claims Trump is suffering from dementia. Yes, she made the claim during the same week a flood of book excerpts detail just how impaired President Joe Biden was during his one disastrous term.

It seems O’Donnell isn’t far away enough from Trump in Ireland to escape his orbit. Maybe she should join astronaut Katy Perry on her next moon flight …

Max off

Remember HBO? It’s not TV; it’s HBO, the pay channel told us in its heyday. Then, inexplicably, HBO became Max. Why? Ask the marketing whizzes who probably made themselves a pretty penny with the name change and, in the process, left millions confused.

Now, Warner Bros. Discovery is ending the chaos. Sort of. The pay channel and streaming service will now be known as HBO Max.

Let’s label it New Coke and call it a day …

Fox faces 'Fear'

Bulls beware! NBC’s most nauseating game show is being rebooted.

“Fear Factor,” famously hosted by Joe Rogan, is getting a new life courtesy of Fox. Everything old is slightly less old again in Hollywood.

We don’t have firm details yet, although Fox suits hope the podcaster will be part of the new series in some capacity. Don’t hold your breath. Does he really want to watch contestants wolf down bull testicles and other gag-inducing “foods” like he did during the show’s glory days?

Besides, we saw an unofficial “Fear Factor” reboot last year. Wannabe president Kamala Harris was offered the chance to appear on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast but chickened out at the last minute …

Loudmouth Leslie

Maybe Leslie Jones is still angry about her “Lady Ghostbusters” reboot flopping in spectacular fashion. That would explain the alleged comic’s return to “The Daily Show” this week. Jones launched into a tirade against all things GOP.

What’s up, y’all, did you miss me? Because I definitely have an opinion. I got a problem with these Trump folks. It's not that they’re corrupt, although they are. It's not that they're evil, although they are. It's not that they are women-hating, racist, unqualified d***heads who couldn't run a Dunkin' Donuts without burning it down. No, my problem is these people are goofy-a** mother[bleep]!”

It only got more intellectual from there ….

Cruise control

They don’t call him the Last Movie Star for nothing.

Tom Cruise is out promoting “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” this month, and he got dragged into tariff-palooza by an intrepid journalist in South Korea. The question?

“We all are aware of the tariffs that President Donald Trump has been imposing on overseas productions and films. So is this particular movie under that tariff? And how much of the film was shot overseas?”

At this point, a Sean Penn or Robert De Niro would have launched into a jeremiad against Herr Trump, complete with references to concentration camps and the end of democracy.

Not the Last Movie Star.

“We’d rather answer questions about the movie. Thank you.”

Simple. Direct. Refreshing. Somewhere, Rachel Zegler is taking furious notes. Or at least we hope so..

'Boss' baby

And Bruce Springsteen launched into his own tirade against President Donald Trump during a recent stop on his European tour. Experts predict it could have serious repercussions for the 2024 presidential election.