One babble after another: A-list antifa can't stop trashing Trump

The walls are closing in!

Celebrities are turning up the rhetorical heat on President Donald Trump, proving once more that they didn’t learn their lesson from the last election.

Director Paul Thomas Anderson’s film oozes Oscar-season buzz. It’s a celebration of political violence and a mash note to anti-ICE attacks.

“Hacks” star Jean Smart just gave a shout-out to the latest No Kings rally, suggesting that President Trump is a dictator in waiting, or Hitler or, well, fill in the blank.

The current resident of the White House thinks that he has everybody fooled, but he has made it abundantly clear that he admires dictators and wishes to be one. And ironically this country was founded on a rebellion against having a king. So it’s ironic. The most patriotic thing that you can do is say, "No Kings." A king does not belong in the United States of America. So please, find a peaceful No Kings protest near you.

Peaceful? Now, that’s funnier than any “Hacks” subplot.

Not to be outdone, former D-list doyenne Kathy Griffin joined the conspiracy mob in alleging that Donald Trump didn’t win the 2024 election fair and square. Her proof? Hey, who needs proof?

Griffin used Trump’s former bestie, Elon Musk, to explain the theft.

Anyway, he's a, but he's a professional Nazi in my humble opinion, and he's good friends with Trump, and at one point, I don't know if you remember, but he was giving out million-dollar checks to people if they would vote for Trump. That's illegal. It's unconstitutional and illegal, so that was happening, and the fact that Trump won all seven swing states, which has never happened in the history of the U.S., makes it all very suspicious to me.

It's Fake News with a heaping helping of hysteria. At least no heads were severed along the way.

And then there’s singer/actress Renee Rapp. The “Mean Girls 2.0” star shouted “F**k ICE” and “F**k Trump” at a recent concert.

Gosh, Trump better resign before it's too late …

Squander lust

A million dollars here, a million dollars there, and all of a sudden, you’re talking about real money.

That’s Hollywood accounting, and it explains why Warner Bros. won’t sweat losing a cool $100 million on “One Battle After Another.” That’s despite endless fawning media coverage and a star-studded cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn.

Director Paul Thomas Anderson’s film oozes Oscar-season buzz. It’s a celebration of political violence and a mash note to anti-ICE attacks.

Liberal film critics love it, of course, but the inconvenient truth is that the movie will lose a fortune at the box office. The budget is just too big, and normie moviegoers would rather watch “Black Phone 2.” At least that film understands that the franchise’s child-killer, played by Ethan Hawke once more, is the bad guy and we’re meant to root against him.

For most companies, a loss like that would be catastrophic, but movie studios are perfectly fine with that kind of a fiscal gut punch. Why? The film is going to earn endless Oscar nominations and countless awards-season hosannas, and it’s the perfect Resistance storytelling.

Remember, it’s show "business," with an asterisk …

RELATED: Hollywood goes full antifa with 'One Battle After Another'

Warner Bros. Pictures

Hamas helpers

Who knew there were adults in the room within the Hollywood community? Paramount recently punched back against nearly 4,000 stars blacklisting Israel-linked projects. Now, it’s Warner Bros.’ turn:

Our policies prohibit discrimination of any kind, including discrimination based on race, religion, national origin, or ancestry. We believe a boycott of Israeli film institutions violates our policies. While we respect the rights of individuals and groups to express their views and advocate for causes, we will continue to align our business practices with the requirements of our policies and the law.

It's no accident that the announcement came after the Trump administration’s historic peace agreement in the Middle East. Still, we’ll applaud any baby steps toward a steel spine in La-La Land …

West wingnut

Bradley Whitford isn’t a big name like Griffin or Rob Reiner, but his TDS can stand toe to toe with the best of the worst. The "West Wing” alum raged against ICE and the GOP in toto this week, out-hyperbolizing even “The View” crew.

“I am living in a world where we have internment camps. … And the thing that's very upsetting to me right now, and we're giving these internment camps funny names. Like, they're some fun to be had in the inhumanity of it all. It's a very strange time for me.”

Maybe he’s mad because he thought of "Alligator Alcatraz" first but didn’t copyright it?