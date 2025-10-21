Snoop Dogg's new trick: Pushing cartoons that teach kids about gay parents

Rapper Snoop Dogg has seemingly reversed course after criticizing modern animated movies for their gay messaging.

The hip-hop legend, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, recently criticized the "Toy Story" spin-off movie "Lightyear" after his grandson expressed confusion over a lesbian plotline.

'This is a program that we've been doing for years where we involve kids, and these are things that kids have questions about.'

"Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, is like, 'Papa Snoop, how did she have a baby with a woman? She's a woman,'" he recalled.

He said he remembered thinking, "Oh s**t, I didn't come in for this s**t. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.'"

After making the comments on the "It's Giving" podcast in August, Snoop has since decided to launch a song through his cartoon network to reach out to gay parents and their children.

Nuthin' but a 'G' thang

The YouTube channel Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes, which has 1.26 million subscribers, posted a song on October 13 titled "Love Is Love."

Cartoon dogs sing lyrics like, "Our parents are different / No two are the same / But the one thing that's for certain / Is the love won't change," while same-sex (animal) couples are shown on screen. Snoop Dogg also performs a verse in the song.

Comments on the video are turned off. The comments were also turned off for a subsequent podcast on Snoop's main channel, SnoopDoggTV (10.9 million subscribers), announcing a partnership with gay activist group GLAAD.

GLAAD tidings

Snoop spoke with singer Jeremy Beloate, a member of the rap mogul's record label Death Row Records, whom he discovered on the singing show "The Voice."

The two began the broadcast with a joint statement, saying, "It's Spirit Day. Go purple now. October 16. Stop the bullying to support LGBTQ youth. Let's go, y'all."

This was the last mention of "LGBTQ" kids, and the word "gay" is not even said during the podcast. Beloate spoke on being bullied for being a singer when he was a child and said he became friends with a gay couple in New York he babysat for. Beloate said the couple kept coming up with excuses to support his budding career, and he really appreciated that despite never being exposed to a gay couple before.

Love-bombing

Although the podcast was tame content-wise, Snoop found time to insert lengthy talking points like, "It's a beautiful thing that kids can have parents of all walks and be able to be shown love, to be taught what love is, because hate is taught and so is love."

He continued, "And I think that being able to have parents of all walks of life, whether it's two fathers, two mothers, whatever it is, love is the key. And I think these kids are being loved by these great parents that are, you know, showing them an example of what family is."

The rapper also spoke on his "Love Is Love" song, saying that music is a beautiful "bridge to bringing understanding."

"This is a program that we've been doing for years where we involve kids, and these are things that kids have questions about. So now hopefully we can help answer these questions and, you know, help them to live a happy life and understand that love is love," he explained.

Armed and inclusive

In a statement to Variety, Snoop tried to connect his typical gangster motif to the idea of gay activism.

"At the end of the day, it's all about love — that's what we're teachin' the kids with 'Love Is Love.' Partnering with GLAAD for Spirit Day just felt right, because spreading love and respect for everybody is what real gangstas do," the rapper claimed.

"We're showin' the next generation that kindness is cool, inclusion is powerful, and love always wins," he added.

Snoop had asked in August why movies had to show gay relationships to children, saying, "It threw me for a loop."

"I'm like, 'What part of the movie was this?' These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They're going to ask questions! I don't have the answer."

Snoop apparently has since come up with the answers.

