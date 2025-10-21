Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
4 dogs maul woman to death after she suffers medical episode, police say
October 21, 2025
The woman was found by her boyfriend.
A woman who suffered a medical episode fell unconscious and was killed by four dogs in her home, Florida police said.
The boyfriend of 38-year-old Monica L. Emerson called police to report that he had found her unconscious on the floor of her home on Spruce Street in Daytona Beach on Oct. 10. He said he went to her home after being unable to contact her by phone.
'Four dogs were observed running freely within the home: one large adult male, mixed breed (the father), and three adult offspring.'
"Upon entering the home, he located her unresponsive on the floor and immediately contacted emergency services," reads a statement from the Daytona Beach Police Department.
Police responded and found multiple injuries on Emerson's body that were consistent with an animal attack. They determined that none of the injuries were caused by human involvement or the result of foul play. The injuries included cuts to her eyes, her lips, and her left arm.
"Four dogs were observed running freely within the home: one large adult male, mixed breed (the father), and three adult offspring," police said.
The woman died at the scene.
A preliminary investigation found that Emerson was fatally attacked by the dogs after losing consciousness. The victim's boyfriend said she was epileptic and took medicine twice a day.
Police did not indicate who owned the dogs.
Animal Control Services took custody of the dogs, and they were transported to the Volusia County Animal Control Services. The dogs will be held for 10 days before they're euthanized.
Police said the investigation was active and ongoing.
