Manhattan-size space object in our solar system: Harvard astronomer’s 4 reasons it could be alien

In case you weren’t aware, right now a giant interstellar object roughly the size of Manhattan is hurtling through our solar system. Dubbed 3I/ATLAS, scientists speculate that it’s nothing more than a natural comet or rogue planetary fragment. Calculations suggest that it poses no threat to Earth or her citizens and will miss us by millions of miles.

But Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb isn’t ready to dismiss 3I/ATLAS as a harmless astronomical entity. There are too many strange “coincidences” surrounding it.

Loeb’s theory?

Aliens.

On a recent episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Loeb told Glenn the four reasons he believes this is no ordinary space object.

The first reason 3I/ATLAS gives Loeb pause is its gargantuan size. 3I/ATLAS is significantly larger than its two predecessors, 'Oumuamua and 2I/Borisov — a million times more massive than ‘Oumuamua and a thousand times more massive than Borisov.

“There is not enough rocky material in interstellar space to supply such a giant one once per decade to the inner solar system. We would expect it once per 10,000 years or so,” Loeb says.

The second reason he believes 3I/ATLAS could be a UAP is because according to Hubble Telescope images, the light the object emits is pointing “towards the sun,” as opposed to comets, where light points “away from the sun,” giving them a tail-like appearance.

“It's just like seeing an animal in your back yard and everyone says, ‘Oh, it must be a street cat because it has a tail,’ but then you look at the photograph of this animal and you see that the tail is coming from its forehead,” Loeb says.

Reason number three is that “the trajectory of [3I/ATLAS] is aligned to within five degrees with the ecliptic plane of the planets around the sun.” In simple terms, it's moving along the same "highway" as our solar system’s planets — an uncommon trajectory for interstellar objects.

“The chance of that is one in 500,” says Loeb, who says an alien life force would need to take this route if it wanted to do “a reconnaissance mission.”

Lastly, 3I/ATLAS’ arrival time is exceedingly peculiar. It’s passing through our solar system at a unique moment, coming very close to Mars, Venus, and Jupiter — a rarity given that these planets are constantly moving. You’d need perfect timing to line up near all three.

“That's another coincidence that might indicate fine-tuning,” Loeb tells Glenn.

Although experts attribute 3I/ATLAS' unusual traits to random chance, Loeb argues that the odds of such coincidences are "one in a million."

To hear more of his theory, watch the clip above.

