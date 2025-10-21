Mamdani’s Muslim invasion of NYC FINALLY exposed at mayoral debate

New York City is on the cusp of voting in Zohran Mamdani, a young democratic socialist and New York State Assembly member, as its next mayor. As of now, he is the clear front-runner. Recent polls show him leading with about 45% support, far ahead of rivals like independent Andrew Cuomo at 25%.

The promise of “free” everything has blinded many struggling New Yorkers into pledging their support for the Muslim communist, but Sara Gonzales, BlazeTV host of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” warns that this is bound to end in a far bigger disaster than most of us realize.

Last Thursday, Mamdani participated in his first mayoral debate. Not only did he admit his plans to make everything free by taxing the living daylights out of people, but he also let slip his true intentions: Turn New York City into a lawless Muslim city.

Sara plays a clip from the debate, during which Mamdani criticized Cuomo for his lack of mosque attendance.

“It took Andrew Cuomo being beaten by a Muslim candidate in the Democratic primary for him to set foot in a mosque. He had more than 10 years, and he couldn’t name a single mosque at the last debate we had that he visited. And what Muslims want in this city is what every community wants and deserves. They want equality, and they want respect,” Mamdani said.

Sara is disgusted: “I would love to know, how many synagogues have you been to and not planted explosives? How many Christian churches have you been to, buddy?”

Blaze Media digital strategist Logan Hall adds, “If you told someone, one of the first responders after 9/11, that, ‘Hey, you know, 20 years from now, we’re going to be importing hundreds of thousands of Muslims, bringing them directly to this city, and the guy who has a very likely chance to be the next mayor is demanding that other candidates go visit mosques as a qualification for elected office,’ I don’t know ... if they would have voted for that.”

On top of prioritizing Muslims, Mamdani contradicted his previous statements about supporting New York City police.

“I am looking to work with police officers, not to defund the NYPD, looking to ensure that officers can actually do one job when they’re signing up to join that department,” he said during the debate.

“That’s perfect, except he doesn’t actually believe that,” says Sara, who has a long list of receipts.

She plays old video footage showing Mamdani boldly admitting, “I am in favor of defunding the police.” His X account is also rife with similar statements: “Defund the Haram Police”; “Defund the police and build a socialist New York”; “What we need is to #DefundTheNYPD”; and “Queer liberation means defund the police,” among several others.

“And this guy now conveniently wants to tell New York City that he totally supports NYPD. The problem is, Zohran, that the internet is a thing and these screenshots are forever,” Sara says.

“I think this is a pretty clean-cut case of importing the third world,” Logan says.

“[Progressives’] entire criminal justice policy is to side with criminals and to make sure more crime happens. ... They want more crime to happen because communists thrive on chaos and dysfunction. It allows them to grab more power and break down the barriers that would naturally restrain the state,” he continues. “So, they’re always going to side with the illegals. They’re always going to side with the criminals. They’re always going to side with the freaks that are terrorizing normal people and terrorizing your society.”

Guest Chad Prather, host of “The Chad Prather Show,” foretells New York City’s dismal future: “To be a citizen in New York City in the future is a death sentence. It is literally a dystopian nightmare. It is an apocalyptic movie. It is the end of the world. It is Armageddon. ... It will be a death sentence if you live there. It will be murderous. It will be rapey. It will be a rampage of violence. There will be no justice. There will be no sense of bail. There will be no prison system. There will be nothing that punishes crime.”

“If this guy gets power, I’m telling you, within 10 years, it is the end of the state of New York.”

