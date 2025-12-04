College student mauled and killed by 3 pit bulls she was pet sitting, police say

The family of a 23-year-old student is grieving her death after she was mauled and killed by three pit bulls that she was caring for in Tyler, Texas.

Deputies found Madison Riley Hull lying in the backyard of the home when they were called on Nov. 21 and said the dogs appeared to want to attack them as well, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

'She loved life with her whole heart and moved through the world with a free-spirit that lifted those around her.'

One deputy fired his weapon at the dogs, killing one.

That caused the other dogs to run off, allowing the deputies to carry Hull away from the home safely. She was later declared dead.

The other two dogs were ordered to be euthanized by a justice of the peace.

Investigators said they are considering criminal charges for the owners of the dogs.

"Obviously these people weren't home at the time that this happened," said Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Larry Christian to KLTV-TV.

"We don't know the dynamics of the relationship that this dog sitter, Miss Hull, had with these dogs, if she's been around them before or whatever. But all of those things will be taken into consideration whenever they decide to make a decision on whether charges will be filed or will not be filed."

Hull was a student at the University of Texas at Tyler.

RELATED: 1-year-old girl mauled to death by family's pit bull, police say

Christian said the deputies were called to the home by a neighbor.

"This young lady had a dynamic future ahead of her. And, of course, she lost her life in a tragic manner, and it's a tragedy for the family," he added. "We do pray for them as well and just hope that they can gather the strength to get through this. We also pray for those who responded to the call and for the neighbor who had to witness what occurred out there."

Hull's mother, Jennifer Hubbell, wrote about her daughter in a post on GoFundMe.

"Madi was love, she was light, she was kindness, she was laughter, she was fierce in the most beautiful and disarming way," Hubbell wrote. "She loved life with her whole heart and moved through the world with a free-spirit that lifted those around her."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!