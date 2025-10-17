'There's blood everywhere': Man brutally mauled to death by his own dogs

A Texas man was mauled to death by his own dogs despite the help of a neighbor who tried to stab at the dogs with a machete, police said.

The horrific incident unfolded at the home of Jose "Eddie" Padron Castillo on Louisiana Avenue in Bacliff, an unincorporated area near Galveston, according to his neighbor.

'He was crying, pleading, pleading and crying. ... That dog was not letting go.'

Jesus Excontitta told KHOU-TV that he rushed to help the 45-year-old and hacked away at the dogs, but they would not let go of their owner, who was pleading for help.

"It was just a horrific experience, for sure. I've never seen anything like that before," Excontitta said.

"He was crying, pleading, pleading and crying, and I'm just, 'Sorry, Eddie,' and stabbing the dog and poking and poking and poking, slicing him, slicing him and poking him, poking him," Excontitta said. "That dog was not letting go."

The KHOU report described the dogs as pit bulls.

Neighbors said that Castillo was trying to keep his dogs from attacking passersby on a golf cart when they turned on him in his driveway. Excontitta ran over with a machete to help him but said that the machete broke during the incident. He had to run back and grab a butcher knife.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office said the attack did not stop until a deputy responded and shot one of the dogs.

Castillo was rushed to a hospital in Clear Lake but was later pronounced dead.

The two dogs were euthanized. Other police arrived at the home apparently to try to find a third dog.

"The dogs grew up with him, you know what I mean?" Excontitta added. "They've always been fed, fed good, and I don't know why something like this would happen."

Neighbors in the area told KHOU that they avoided going near Castillo's residence because of his dogs.

