Photo by Arturo Holmes/Peacock via Getty Images
Snoop Dogg enrages liberals after criticizing LGBTQ scenes in kids' movies
August 25, 2025
The popular rapper was accused of homophobia by many on social media.
A lesbian theme in a children's movie led popular rapper Snoop Dogg to avoid going to the theater with his grandchildren, and many on the left are melting down over it.
The 53-year-old hip-hop mogul, whose given name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus, made the comments while being interviewed on the "It's Giving" podcast. He said that his grandson was confused over a scene showing a lesbian couple kiss in the "Lightyear" movie.
'These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They're going to ask questions! I don't have the answer.'
Broadus said that the movie said the lesbian couple had a baby.
"My grandson, in the middle of the movie, is like, 'Papa Snoop, how did she have a baby with a woman? She's a woman,'" he recalled.
"I'm scared to go to the movies now," he added.
"It threw me for a loop," Broadus said. "I'm like, 'What part of the movie was this?' These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They're going to ask questions! I don't have the answer."
The "Lightyear" movie was criticized by many for its woke inclusion, and it did not fare well at the box office. Despite being part of a very popular franchise, the movie came in second in its first week of release and went on to be one of Pixar's worst-performing films.
News outlets like USA Today made it appear as if the majority of social media opinion went against the rapper.
"Biggest sellout in Hip-Hop," reads one response cited by the outlet.
"How is answering his grandson's question even close to the horrors of answering how a man has a baby with a woman?????" another popular response reads.
"I'm so tired.. Genuinely so tired of the rampant homophobia nowadays," another user responded.
RELATED: 'Lightyear' movie flops at the box office amid woke controversies
Others accused the rapper of being politically incorrect since he performed at a pro-cryptocurrency event during the celebration after President Donald Trump's inauguration.
"Y'all can't hate enough on me. I love too much," Snoop Dogg replied at the time. "Get your life right. Stop worrying about mine. I'm cool. I'm together. Still a Black man. Still 100% Black."
Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
