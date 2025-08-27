Snoop Dogg takes on LGBTQ Hollywood — but he’s ‘the WRONG messenger’

Snoop Dogg is not a fan of LGBTQ+ representation in kids’ movies — and apparently he’s not afraid to say it.

During a recent interview on Sarah Fontenot’s “It’s Giving” podcast, the famous rapper made controversial comments regarding the film “Lightyear,” which he took his grandson to see.

While they were watching it, he was surprised to find that one of the characters has two moms.

“They’re like, ‘She had a baby — with a woman.’ Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!’” he said.

Snoop said his grandson was confused by the same-sex couple and asked, “They just said she and she had a baby — they’re both women. How does she have a baby?”

“So it’s like, f**k me, I’m like scared to go to the movies,” Snoop explained. “Y’all throwing me in the middle of s**t that I don’t have an answer for.”

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock agrees with Snoop, but he doesn’t agree with Snoop being the one to say it.

“Not a bad message. Wrong messenger. And I think if he wanted to send a real message, the story should have ended with, ‘Yeah, I pulled my grandson up out of this movie, and we left and, you know, went and streamed an old-school movie for kids,’” Whitlock says.

“My real thought is, Snoop needs to evaluate what his music has done to little kids and that his music has groomed as many kids for sexual degeneracy as any Disney movie,” he adds.

BlazeTV contributor Shemeka Michelle agrees, calling him “the wrong messenger” as well.

“For one, I don’t think he’s going to stand ten toes down. If he does, I’ll be surprised, but I’m so used to them backtracking and saying, ‘That’s not what I meant,’ or, ‘I love the LGBTQ community,’” Michelle explains.

“And I’m like you,” she continues, adding, “I would have gotten up and left the movie.”

