Pistachio cream: Hungary's sweet and versatile staple

A seemingly endless variety of quaint cafes pepper the pedestrian street where Saint Michael’s Church peeks over downtown Budapest. Bells and smells make the area too sweet to resist, especially on Sunday after mass. It was there, yesterday, where my husband and I sat down for a coffee and chimney cake — a classic Hungarian pastry — with our children.

I ordered one filled with pistachio cream; everyone was absolutely delighted by the taste and texture. We don’t typically find that in America, but here, it’s a sweet staple.

I thought I’d share, for novelty’s sake! Pistachio cream in particular has lots of use in the kitchen. You can spread it on a slice of bread or use it to garnish desserts, cakes, and biscuits. My favorite might just be to include it in homemade ice cream.

Of course, we can’t delude ourselves about excessive sugar intake, but pistachios have surprising health benefits that do something to mitigate the indulgence.

They stimulate a good mood and fight stress. They are good for longevity. They protect eyesight. They help the health of bones and teeth. They fight high blood pressure thanks to the potassium content. They prevent type II diabetes: high levels of phosphorus keep the level of glucose in the blood under control and break down amino acids. They lower bad cholesterol. They have anticancer properties thanks to beta carotene, which helps prevent tumors. They help anemia, thanks to high copper levels. They fight infections and strengthen the immune system. Mineral salts such as zinc, selenium, lutein, and vitamin H are a boon to beauty. Finally, they contain Omega 3 and Omega 6, ideal during pregnancy for the correct development of the fetal nervous system.

With the following simple ingredients, you can prepare a genuine pistachio nutella, far healthier and better for you than supermarket products (just check the ingredients on the labels).

Ingredients

200g pistachios (unroasted, unsalted)

150g of good quality white chocolate

100g of brown sugar

30g of butter

80ml of whole milk

Instructions

Bring an inch or two of water in a saucepan to a boil.

Add 200 grams of pistachios and let them boil for a maximum of 8-10 minutes. In doing this, the external purple skin will detach from the grain.

Drain the pistachios, and put them to dry on a clean cloth, preferably cotton or otherwise soft and without lint.

Arrange the pistachios in the center of the cloth and close the ends, trying to form a sort of bag. Now, holding the handle, shake the bag until all the purple cuticles detach from the grain. Remove the remaining purple coating with your hands. Dry the pistachios well in order to have them ready to use.

Once dry, mill the pistachios to a fine grain in a blender.

Melt the 150 grams of white chocolate in a saucepan.

Add 30 grams of butter and then also 80 ml of milk. Stir gently until you reach a creamy consistency.

As soon as the chocolate has reached the right density, add the milled pistachio and 100 grams of brown sugar. Mix everything until you get a creamy mousse.

If, during the process, you find that the mixture is too thick, add a little more milk.

Pour the pistachio cream into a glass container (previously sterilized with boiling water). Leave to cool naturally.