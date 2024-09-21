Caswell-Massey

Category: Grooming

Founder: Dr. William Hunter

Founded: 1752 in Newport, Rhode Island

Current location: Edison, New Jersey

Representative products:Fragrance and personal care products, including luxury soaps, colognes, perfumes, shaving products, and skin-care lines.

At a glance:

All products are crafted in the USA, underscoring a dedication to American craftsmanship and quality.

Established by Dr. William Hunter in Newport, Rhode Island, Caswell-Massey is one of America’s longest-running personal care and fragrance companies.

For nearly 300 years, Caswell-Massey has offered American-made fragrances and personal care items that embody excellence.

Valued by historical figures like George Washington, John F. Kennedy, and Katharine Hepburn, the brand has been a staple for centuries.

The classic scent Number Six was gifted by George Washington to the Marquis de Lafayette, marking one of the earliest known examples of American fragrance gifting.

Products have featured in books, films, and TV shows, cementing their place in American culture.

Emphasis on high-quality, natural ingredients, free from harmful additives such as parabens and sulfates.

Committed to environmentally friendly practices, using sustainable materials in packaging and production.

Balances its heritage with modern grooming and skin-care products to meet contemporary needs.

Notable Caswell-Massey customers:

"Caswell-Massey is not just a brand; it’s an institution of American luxury and elegance. The quality and tradition it represents are unmatched, making it a staple in our heritage.” – John F. Kennedy

"I have always been impressed by the timeless quality of Caswell-Massey products. Their commitment to excellence and tradition is a true reflection of American craftsmanship." – Franklin D. Roosevelt

"Caswell-Massey has been a favorite for many years, not only for its exceptional products but for the sense of classic luxury it brings to everyday life." – Nancy Reagan

"The elegance of Caswell-Massey is truly unparalleled. Their products have always made me feel like a star, adding a touch of glamour to my daily routine." – Marilyn Monroe

"I have always had a fondness for Caswell-Massey. Their products exude a sense of timeless beauty and refinement that I find truly inspiring." – Bette Davis

In their own words (CEO Nicolas Arauz):

Caswell-Massey has always been about craftsmanship, and our goal is to maintain that essence while introducing fresh, innovative products that align with today's lifestyle and values.

We are fortunate to have a legacy that spans centuries, and our challenge today is to honor that history while making Caswell-Massey relevant to a new generation of customers.

Our focus is on creating products that not only reflect our rich heritage but also meet modern expectations for sustainability, quality, and authenticity. This means going back to our roots, using natural ingredients, and ensuring that every product tells a story.