Quick Fix: Is a flood-damaged car worth the savings?

Hi, I'm Lauren Fix, longtime automotive journalist and a member of the Society of Automotive Engineers. Welcome back to "Quick Fix," where I answer car-related questions you submit to me.

Today's question comes from Paul in Pennsylvania.

Hi Lauren:

What is the deal with flood-damaged cars?

Should I take a chance? The deals sound great, but am I buying a nightmare?

Great question, Paul, and I think this is something a lot of people get confused about.

Remember Hurricanes Rita and Katrina? Combined, they resulted in some 500,000 flood-damaged cars, many of which ended up on the used market.

I'll say now the same thing I said then: Don't buy a car with flood damage. It's not worth the risk.

Why?

Number one, there is no warranty. I don't care if the car is brand new, you lose your warranty right out of the box. No manufacturer is going to stand behind it. And they can tell if the car is flood-damaged; even if it's not obvious upon inspection, the insurance companies will report it.

Secondly, water can do unseen damage to a car's passive safety features. This includes airbags, forward collision warning, even seat belts.

If the water got into the base of the car, like where your feet go onto the carpet, that could rot out everything underneath — including the various computerized sensors that keep these safety features working.

Even worse, corrosion from water could actually cause an airbag not to deploy or deploy with no reason. Not good.

The third thing that people often fail to consider is the health hazards a flood-damaged car can present. If its in the ductwork, you're breathing it: anything from mold to mildew to E. coli.

Think about it: You don't know where the car was. It was underwater, yes, but was it salt water? Sewer water?

Now — if you suspect a car you're looking at is flood-damaged, the best thing to do is take it to an ASE-certified technician. If he confirms the damage, walk away. No matter how good the deal may seem, you do not want that car.

Even without a mechanic, there are a few tell-tale signs to look for.

Excessive air freshener: If they've doused the car with perfume in the interior ... yeah, that's a clue they're covering something up.

Rust in weird places: Rust is never good, of course, but in some places on a car it's understandable. In other places — on the hood hinges, for example — it's a very bad sign.

Moisture in the fuse box: If you see any signs that water's gotten under that plastic cover, that means it's been in a flood.

Finally, watch out for "washed" titles. Unscrupulous sellers will move a title from state to state to try to hide flood damage or a car's totaled status. Don't rely on the title alone; companies like Carfax can help protect.

Ultimately, its better to trust your gut than to snap up a too-good-to-be-true deal. Flood-damaged cars are nothing to play around with, and they can be very dangerous.

