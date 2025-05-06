Quick Fix: Why can I never fill my gas tank completely full?

Bryn Colton: Getty Images
Running on empty? Here's why you don't want to see what happens next.
Hi, I'm Lauren Fix, longtime automotive journalist and a member of the Society of Automotive Engineers. Welcome back to "Quick Fix," where I answer car-related questions you submit to me. Today's question comes from Don in Longmont, Colorado.
Dear Lauren:
My 2008 Toyota Tundra has a 5.7 liter engine, and I bought it new in 2008. The specs say the gas tank is 26 gallons, however, I've never been able to put more than 22 gallons in it, even when the gas gauge reads empty or E.
Some have said Toyota does this on purpose to keep you from running out, or keep the fuel pump covered to keep it cool, or maybe the gauge is just off. What do you think?
I think you're on the right track, Don. You do not want your car to run out of gas completely — and not just because you'll be stuck somewhere.
Let's get into it in the video below:
Got a car-related question? Email me at getquickfix@pm.me.
Lauren Fix is a nationally recognized automotive expert, journalist, and author. She is a member of the Society of Automotive Engineers as well as an ASE-certified technician. Lauren has been fixing, restoring, and racing cars since the age of ten.
