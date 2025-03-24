'Everybody should be fired': Rob Lowe says entertainment industry has abandoned Los Angeles and California

Actor Rob Lowe decried the state of the entertainment business in California and claimed that he was forced to miss out on a television show because of mismanagement.

Lowe made the comments while speaking with guest Adam Scott on his "Literally! With Rob Lowe" podcast. He said that it was more expensive to walk across the street and shoot a film than it was to move the entire production to another country.

'It's criminal what California and LA have let happen. It's criminal. Everybody should be fired.'

"It's cheaper to bring a hundred American people to Ireland than to walk across the lot to Fox, past the sound stages, and do it there," Lowe said.

"Crazy!" Scott responded.

Scott then asked Lowe if they were to film the popular series "Parks and Rec" again if they would have to move it out of California.

"One hundred percent, we would be," Lowe replied. "We would be in Budapest."

“It’s so weird how nothing shoots in Los Angeles,” Scott said.

“Nothing!" Lowe interjected. “I had my next show already done, scripts, deals closed, and they said we’re shooting this in New York, and I said I’m not moving to New York to do this, and it went away. The show’s done. Not doing it."

"Wow!" Scott replied. "No s**t!"



Lowe explained that other places in the world offer tax incentives of up to 40% and other perks in order to steal production from Los Angeles.

"That's not even talking about the union stuff!" he added.

"It's criminal what California and L.A. have let happen. It's criminal. Everybody should be fired," Lowe said.

Scott offered an anecdote about studios where he had worked, claiming they were bustling with new shows in the past but have since become a ghost town.

"It's weird," he said.

"Super, super weird," Lowe added.

Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced a plan to double the tax incentives for the entertainment industry to $750 million in an attempt to revive business in Hollywood. Some have criticized the effort as not comprehensive enough to reverse the industry's decline.

"It's just too expensive to shoot here," said Scott.

The entire podcast can be viewed on the show's channel on YouTube.

