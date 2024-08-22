Robby Starbuck on Jack Daniel's exposé: We're 'winning our country back'

Conservative filmmaker turned consumer advocate Robby Starbuck was three for three — but he wasn't about to rest on his laurels.

On Monday his social media-fueled boycott of Harley-Davidson convinced the iconic American motorcycle company to walk back various leftist initiatives, including mandatory "LBGTQ+ ally" training for employees and DEI-focused hiring policies.

That same day, he informed Align that he was already working on another big target.

The victory against Harley-Davidson followed similarly effective campaigns against Tractor Supply and John Deere.

Brands like these are so much a part of our history that we can't just let them "go woke, go broke." We owe it to ourselves to preserve them.

The woke desecration of Harley-Davidson has been especially insulting. As Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck puts it:

Harley is one of the brands that helped win World War II. The Harley-Davidson WLA carried American GIs to war against the Nazis. The WLA was brought back to the United States, and a new era of motorcycles was born after the veterans began chopping them up for civilians to use. The “chopper” was born.



Veterans returning from war from the 1940s through today have ridden Harleys as both a therapeutic mechanism to deal with what they saw on the battlefield and as an homage to experience the openness of American freedom. And that legacy has been taught and handed down to Harley-Davidson riders from father to son enthusiastically since 1903.

Thanks to Starbuck's efforts, that legacy has been preserved — for now.

Shortly after Harley-Davidson's capitulation, Starbuck told Align that he and his small team were already at work on the next target.

While he declined to name the company — "We have someone in the field filming and can’t take any risk something accidentally gets out" — Starbuck promised "a powerful takedown" in the near future.

Word did get out. Less than twelve hours later, Starbuck revealed that his intended target — Jack Daniel's — had gotten wise to his plan. Incredibly, the mere threat of exposure was enough to make the company pre-emptively change its DEI-motivated policies.

"We are winning and one by one we will bring sanity back to corporate America," posted Starbuck.

It's nothing Starbuck takes credit for personally. "We’re just a megaphone for the anger Americans have towards this divisive ideology," he said.

What started as a grassroots movement has encountered some growing pains as it expands, admits Starbuck: "To be perfectly candid, right now our biggest issue is scaling this. We have well over 1,000 whistleblowers and need to hire some trusted people to get the tips and evidence coming in. To appropriately organize the stories and put them out takes a lot of manpower hours."

Those who want to help with funding Starbuck's work holding companies accountable can subscribe to his X page (@robbystarbuck) for $5 a month.

But your time and attention can also make a difference. "Stay engaged with what we’re posting and take the five minutes to email or call the companies we expose," urged Starbuck. "That time investment is winning our country back."