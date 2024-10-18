Sabo sentenced! America's best street artist needs our support

Aurora, Colorado, has finally started cracking down on crime.

No, not the violent Venezuelan gangs taking over apartment complexes, terrorizing tenants, and beating property managers to a bloody pulp.

'My wife is a migrant. I must have paid over $10,000 to get her here legally. ... I ... don’t have a problem with immigration; I have a problem with unchecked illegal immigration.'

We're sure Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser will get to that eventually.

In the meantime, the intrepid lawman has cracked the case of his career: nabbing the maniac behind the street art protesting the town's mass immigration-induced mayhem.

That's right: After two decades of risking life, limb, and liberty to bring truly provocative and countercultural art to the public, Sabo has been busted.

As the Gateway Pundit's Patty McMurray reports, the formally trained former Marine was hauled before a judge last week for sentencing.

Unable to afford a lawyer and unwilling to trust one supplied by the state, the based Banksy represented himself — offering this stirring statement to judge deciding his fate:

My wife is a migrant. I must have paid over $10,000 to get her here legally. I paid for expensive biometric scans twice, a health screening, background check. Documents had to be signed stating that she would not be a burden to the taxpayers. She’s never spent a day worried about having a roof over her head or where our next meal was coming from, this because we did it the right way. I, like most, don’t have a problem with immigration; I have a problem with unchecked illegal immigration.



I’m a self-employed artist who’s educated at one of the top art colleges in the world. I know my country; I speak its language. I’m familiar with the marketplace of my chosen profession, and with all this, I can no longer afford to live in my own country. How do these migrants have any hope to to make it here, at least not without financially bankrupting our communities while at the same time overlooking America’s forgotten poor, including veterans who live out on the street?



These newcomers, some of whom are extremely violent, are always dumped in underrepresented communities, making an already bad situation worse. Last winter, tens of thousands of improperly vetted migrants, many illegally in the country, were dropped off in Denver in -12 degree weather. Many forced to brave the cold in tents. It was reported that some were forced to prostitute their wives, daughters, and girlfriends simply to keep from starving or freezing to death. Politicians from both sides of the political aisle should be ashamed of themselves for what they put the poorest from around the world through by conning them to come here — especially in the middle of winter.



I pray we still have a First Amendment to help protect political art, which is its intended purpose. Nothing was destroyed or permanently damaged, except maybe for the feelings of some local politicians for pointing out the mess they’ve made of things.

Now Sabo must pay a fine and perform community service — all while continuing to support himself and his work on a shoestring budget.

In an email to Align, Sabo emphasized that he's not the only one sticking his neck out to spread the truth.

"My main assistant is about to pull the plug on his mother, and I'd like to spend some time with him as well," he writes. "And I'm not rich, so this would help. That guy has [done more to help] us putting up art than anyone I know."

In other words, if you're already a Sabo fan, now would be a good time to express your support.

Go to his website and buy some original art — perhaps his new Vote Wisely poster. Or contribute to the GiveSendGo he's set up to help pay his legal fees.

And if you're not a Sabo fan yet, check out Align's coverage of his previous missions here.