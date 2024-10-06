Satanists worship Satan for real, whether they believe it or not

Why does the media support satanic abortions?

The Economist is the latest outlet to celebrate Satanism and its nomination of abortion as a sacred rite. Like so many others, the article profiles the Satanic Temple's founder with a tone of reverence. The Washington Post indulges in similar coverage, exploring everything from its "revolutionary roots" to a live-blogged abortion, as though this were just another milestone in progressive politics.

Perhaps the most absurd claim from the Temple is that adherents don't 'really' believe in Satan. But how does an avowed satanist engage in satanic rituals without acknowledging Satan?

PolitiFact, part of Poynter's "fact-checking" empire, once again joins in with a fluff piece disguised as objective reporting. Over and over, media outlets portray the Satanic Temple as a champion of religious freedom and abortion rights.

Its telehealth service offers medication and "abortion care," which the press portrays as some bold exercise of liberty. Meanwhile, more honest sources see it for what it is: open antagonism toward Christian values, dressed up as mischievous rebellion.

The Economist claims the Satanic Temple is battling "Christian encroachment" in public life, while the Atlantic frames the movement as a "satanic rebellion," comparing it to Satan’s original fall from grace.

This is the language of warfare.

The Guardian applauds the Temple's "fight against the religious right.” Vice literally frames the issue as “Satanists v. Republicans.” In doing so, the outlets establish the actual dichotomy at play: In their fight against Republicans and Christianity, Democrats ally with Satan.

Devil in a blue dress

LGBTQ+ rights and the Satanic Temple go hand in hand, with the anti-religion placing Black Lives Matter and “social justice” at the forefront of its activism.

Adherents are pro-vaccine in the name of "science," one of their sacred idols. They protest Christian monuments like the Ten Commandments, often leaving satanic sculptures in their place, as if to mock traditional values.

They’ve even used loopholes to infiltrate public schools, supposedly to expose the overlap of church and state. But what exactly does that mean in the context of their anti-religious ideology?

The Satanic Temple’s stated mission includes a tenet about adhering to "scientific understanding."

It sounds reasonable, until you see its “scientific” understanding at work. Adherents are too selective in their data, too fantastical in their logic, too elusive in their methods, too uneven in their irony, too bitter in their discourse. Under these conditions, politics is merely a tool of the deceiver.

Ironic worship?

Perhaps the most absurd claim from the Temple is that adherents don't “really” believe in Satan. The Atlantic smugly informs readers of this point. But how does an avowed satanist engage in satanic rituals without acknowledging Satan?

They claim to be atheists or “non-theistic,” but their devotion to Satan — a mythological character, they say — is unmistakable. They hold religious services and rituals, and they pray, or a version of prayer. They also enjoy “satanic picnics, and the occasional orgy.”

If they were truly godless, they wouldn’t fixate so obsessively on Christianity. The Satanic Temple’s ultimate goal is to undermine Christ’s kingdom.

Adherents' true aim is secularism — a complete dismantling of Christianity, with abortion as their sacrament. They twist the literary and biblical Satan into a rebellious hero, ignoring the fact that this figure has always represented rebellion against God, the very source of life.

Because the Satanic Temple's assault is more than just political theater: It’s yet another reminder that Satan’s domain thrives on lies and deception. Followers of Satan have no problem with falsehoods. You won’t find any mention of “truth” in their screeds about “scientific understanding.”

As Paul writes in Ephesians, Christians must “put away falsehood" and speak truthfully. While Satan sows division and death, Christians must stand firm in the belief that truth, rooted in God, will ultimately set us free.

Exceptions for radicals

Satanism serves as a leftist parody of religion, thriving on mockery and inversion. Saul Alinsky's "Rules for Radicals" is their playbook. Alinsky dedicated his work to Satan, the "original rebel."

Rule 5: “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.”

This schtick is distinctly, well, satanic. Make it seem like “trolling,” a kind of political mockery. NPR even declared: “When they write the bible on the great trolls of history, the Satanic Temple should be on the cover.”

The media typically admire that satanists take ridicule to unprecedented heights, even gaining tax-exempt status and providing an official app available in Apple and Google app stores.

Or how the Satanic Temple is headquartered in Salem, Massachusetts, site of the Salem witch trials. The building includes an eight-foot statue of Baphomet, an early representation of Satan — the horned, goat-hoofed, angel-winged idol worshiped by pagans.

Ha ha ha … good one.

Ritual sacrifice

Their ridicule lacks all dignity and humor. Satanists twist everything upside down.

Their rituals mock Christianity; their philosophy contradicts the sacred. They hate not just Christians but Christ Himself. In place of faith, they celebrate pornography, euthanasia, and debauchery.

Their liturgical life is a parody of Catholicism. They “unbaptize,” they pray in reverse, they perform black masses. It’s all a perverse reflection of Christian worship, ending not with communion but with the sacrifice of the unborn, a deliberate inversion of birth.

It’s a strategy similar to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, who mocked the Christian faith with impunity and were celebrated by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Satanism’s only true “creed” is opposition. Its rituals are empty negations of Christian practices, its activism a hollow rejection of God’s law.

Defend us in battle

The Satanic Temple and other movements that promote abortion rights in the name of autonomy are in fact beholden to an anti-freedom.

Christians know that Satan cannot create life — he only destroys. He may offer seductive ideas cloaked in equality or liberty, but his goal is always to eradicate the value of human life, which stands at the core of God’s creation.

Scripture tells us that Satan "was a murderer from the beginning" (John 8:44), and his mission has never changed. His followers don’t realize that their master is a horrible accomplice; just ask Judas. Paul’s warning in 2 Corinthians is especially relevant here: Satan has “blinded the minds of the unbelievers,” keeping them from seeing the light of Christ.

But despite the satanists' chaos and noise, the Christian message is simple but profound: Love and life, rooted in God’s truth, will always triumph over the forces of chaos and death. Satan offers nothing but division and death. Christ offers redemption and love.