Steve Guttenberg helps with hometown evacuations as Los Angeles wildfire rages

Pray for California.

A massive fire continues to rage through the west side of Los Angeles today, spread by winds of up to 100 miles per hour and forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents in the Pacific Palisades area.

The fire started Tuesday morning in the Highlands neighborhood, nestled in the hills high above the Pacific Coast Highway. Only one road — Palisades Drive — connects the Highlands to the rest of the city. It soon became jammed as residents fled the area.

Some residents even abandoned their vehicles, causing a problem for first responders racing toward the conflagration.

Lefty Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass had more important business to attend to in Africa — celebrating the inauguration of Ghana's new president — but a local news crew did spot a prominent local pitching in: "Police Academy" actor Steve Guttenberg.

"If you leave your car behind, leave the key in there so a guy like me can move your car so that these fire trucks can get up there," Guttenberg pleaded to viewers.

“There are people stuck up there," he continued. "So we’re trying to clear Palisades Drive, and I’m walking up there as far as I can, moving cars. ... There are families up there, there are pets up there. There are people who really need help.”

The "Three Men and a Baby" star, a longtime resident of Pacific Palisades, served as grand marshal for the neighborhood's 2024 Fourth of July parade.

God bless the Gute — and the brave men and women of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Global cooling

Come back, Ricky!

The Golden Globes handed out trophies Sunday night, but a smaller crowd than usual showed up to watch it.

This year’s telecast, hosted by Nikki Glaser, snagged just 9.3 million viewers, down 2% from last year’s disastrous turn from last-minute fill-in host Jo Koy.

Those numbers don’t sound awful, but just five years ago the show drew double that audience. Credit 2020 host Ricky Gervais, who skewered the Hollywood elite so relentlessly that some stars may still be in therapy from it …

Orange Man Bad fatigue?

Hollywood journalists want nothing more than a Resistance sequel, but so far it’s not happening.

Stars united against President Donald Trump early in the 2016 presidential campaign. Sarah Silverman was among the first to play the Hitler Card(TM) against Trump. It failed. Madonna somehow avoided a Secret Service door-knock after saying she dreamed of blowing up the White House.

Now, with Trump’s commanding Nov. 5 victory in pocket, Celebrity Nation could play its Orange Man Bad greatest hits. So far, the band remains pretty quiet.

The Hollywood Reporter mourned that reality in a recent op-ed. Now, Variety takes a swing at the subject, reading between the lines to find that the true-blue Resistance is about to break open.

Really. Just wait. It’s coming.

“Entertainment Executives Want to Play Ball with Trump. The Stars Who Work for Them May Have a Different Idea,” reads the headline. The article cited trans actor Karla Sofia Gascon’s Golden Globes speech for his winning film “Emilia Perez” as proof.

If you squint, you can see the writer double- and triple-crossing his fingers.

“I am who I am … not who you want." Talk about defiance! Her message was about the dignity and rights of trans people, but given the timing of it, at a globally televised awards ceremony taking place two weeks before the inauguration of Donald Trump, you could hear another message nestled inside it: that the resistance isn’t going away.

Four-plus years ago, stars actively wished for Trump’s death. Now, you have to read between the lines of an awards show speech to glean something remotely Resistance-y …

Clint laughs last

Warner Bros. Discovery had what could be Clint Eastwood’s last movie and said, “Eh, let’s dump it on streaming.”

“Juror #2,” starring Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, and J.K. Simmons, appeared in a smattering of theaters before heading to VOD and Max. The film follows a father-to-be (Hoult) who fears he has a personal, and deadly, connection to the case he’s been asked to help adjudicate.

Now, Eastwood is having the last laugh. The film has sat in the number-one spot on Max’s top movie list since debuting on the platform Dec. 20. Oh, and critics loved the movie, giving it a 92% “fresh” rating at RottenTomatoes.com.