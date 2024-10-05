Studio sidelines Clint Eastwood swan song 'Juror #2'

Courage is contagious.

Dennis Quaid hit the publicity trail for “Reagan” a few months back, never hiding the fact that he supports Donald Trump in the November election. It’s the kind of statement that can stop a career cold, even when the star in question has decades of audience goodwill — as Quaid has.

Now it’s Zachary Levi’s turn.

The “Chuck” and “Shazam!” star just threw his support behind Trump at a Reclaim America tour. He did so with grace and patience, making sure not to attack or alienate those who disagree with his presidential choice.

Call him the anti-De Niro.

Will he pay a price for his decision? Perhaps. He noted that possibility in his comments. If enough Hollywood Trump supporters stand up, there’ll be too many to cancel.

Pop punk's potty mouth

Was it something Billie Joe Armstrong said?

The Green Day lead singer is in hot water for dissing Sin City from a concert stage.

“We don’t take [expletive] from people like [expletive] John Fisher. ... I hate Las Vegas. It’s the worst [expletive] in America."

Did he not see the fountains of the Bellagio? C’mon!

Fisher owns the Oakland Athletics, the baseball franchise picking up stakes and moving to Vegas next season. That apparently got the attention of two Vegas radio stations, which pulled Green Day music from their lineup.

It’s either a silly radio stunt or a sign that the left’s snowflake sensibilities are spreading.

Either way, Green Day shouldn’t be too sore about it. The band indirectly supports censorship via its pro-Democrat posturing. Should the Harris-Walz ticket win come November, radio station bans will seem quaint by comparison.

Cringe watch

Elections have consequences. So do presidential endorsements. We’ve already seen Taylor Swift’s brand take a hit following her Kamala Harris embrace. Now we’re learning that Netflix got jolted after its CEO wrote a $7 million check to the Harris ticket.

Netflix subscribers left in droves after Reed Hastings’ move went public. The ensuing cancellations nearly tripled in the U.S. following the announcement.

Maybe Netflix can do some damage control by endorsing a “Tiger King” sequel? Joe Exotic is tan, rested, and ready ... assuming you can sneak cameras into his jail cell.

Forgot about Drea

If you’re gonna burn bridges, you might as well bring all the gasoline.

“Sopranos” alum Drea de Matteo is taking that message to heart. The veteran actress keeps trashing her Hollywood peers as part of an ongoing media tour.

Why? She has no new TV show or movie to promote. She’s just mad as hell, and she’s not gonna take it any more. She’s a former liberal who swallowed the whole red pill in recent months. That explains why she skewered celebrity culture during a no-holds-barred chat with Fox Business.

“I think the American dream is on hold. I feel like Hollywood is dead. The music industry is dead.”

“There’s no cultural, artistic movements speaking out about [modern life]. ... You don’t see fine art — there’s usually protest art about wars and censorship. And we’re stagnant right now.”

The anti-war arts movement is MIA, no doubt. The only rebellious art is coming from the conservative counterculture. Think Five Times August's Fauci-skewering “Sad Little Man” and Five for Fighting's poignant anti-Hamas ballad “OK (We Are Not OK)."

Warner Bros. skimps on Clint

Is this any way to treat a legend?

Clint Eastwood’s new film, “Juror #2,” has been shrouded in secrecy for some time. Now, finally, we have a trailer. Will the movie be released as part of an awards season push? By all appearances, no. World of Reel reports it's set for a limited release on Nov. 1 with no plans for an expansion.

Yet.

Eastwood, 94, has suggested that this will be the last film of his iconic career. His previous effort, 2021’s “Cry Macho,” proved underwhelming. And that’s being gracious.

“Juror #2” offers a solid cast (Nicholas Hoult, J.K. Simmons, Toni Collette, and Kiefer Sutherland) and a feisty premise. A juror in a murder trial realizes the critical role he played in the case before him and how his future could be tied to the verdict.

If anyone deserves to ride off into the cinematic sunset with one final winner, it’s Clint Eastwood.