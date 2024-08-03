Style for mini-men: How to dress little boys

Last week, I wrote about the joy of dressing little girls; this one's for the boys.

The basic principles remain: If Kate Middleton wouldn’t choose it for her George, it’s probably not the best choice. That said, there’s no need to spend a fortune. It’s very easy to find classic silhouettes at affordable stores like the Children’s Place and secondhand stores like Once Upon a Child.

I think part of what makes Catherine’s decision-making so prudent is the ever-present thought of the future: These children will lead the Western world someday.

I wonder how my own decision-making about my kids (in every area) would improve if I more intentionally remembered the promise etched on my children’s hearts the day they were baptized, which is just as real: These children are future members of God’s kingdom.

They deserve to dress with beauty and dignity. Matching their socks is not the most important thing in the world, and it’s certainly not a moral issue, but it’s something I like to do. Maybe you do too.

Helen Roy

Jon Jons/smocking

These are the male counterpart to the smocked bishop dress I mentioned for the girls. They are a lot like overalls but are usually a light, cotton fabric and smocked and embroidered across the chest.

I so enjoy picking out Jon Jons (and bishop dresses) with my kids’ favorite motifs. The girls have some with ballerinas, and my George has trucks, for example.

Another great part of these that I forgot to mention: Because they’re cotton, they wash very well! Dawn dish soap is my favorite degreaser and stain removal product. Just rub some in and let it set. Good as new, even for the most boisterous boys!

See: Pleats and Stitches, Feltman Brothers

Socks: Navy, white, or printed

I love calf-length or knee-length socks on boys. For boat shoes and boys’ Mary Janes, especially in the summer, they aren’t totally necessary, but I definitely don’t dress them for church, for example, without socks.

If you go for a patterned sock, make sure the rest of what he’s wearing isn’t too busy in the patterns and that the colors or motifs match.

See: Jeffries’ Socks

Shoes

For shoes for little boys, consider loafers, boat shoes, Oxford boots, or, again, Mary Janes. Oxfords are the most formal and cumbersome option here, but each go very well with Jon Jons, khakis, and the rest. I avoid suede because it simply isn’t resilient enough for my kids. Always match shoes and belts. You can’t go wrong with brown.

See: L’Amour, Carter’s

Shirts

As I type this, I realize it’s basically a guide for mini-men. There is nothing I like seeing my husband in more than a classic button-down. White, light blue, and stripes all work fabulously. For babies, the buttons may be too annoying, in which case you can find shirts with a Peter Pan collar, linked below.

Aim for cotton in various weights according to the season. Oxford shirts are made of thicker cotton than more formal dress shirts but still look sharp. They work extremely well in the cooler months.

See: Old Navy, The Children’s Place, Little English

Blazers

This is a Southern staple. I remember the day my brother was fitted for his first blazer at 8 years old. Dark navy with brass buttons is the move. I know some as young as 3 who show up to church in their blazer and khakis. Just delightful.

There’s no real need to tailor a 3-year-old’s blazer unless they have strange proportions. Try Poshmark for high-end brands at a discount.

See: J. Crew, Izod, Vineyard Vines

Pants: Chinos

Another classic. Needs no explanation. I love bright colors for the spring and summer. Anything will go with a navy blue blazer, but khakis are standard.

See: Vineyard Vines, Ralph Lauren, The Children’s Place

Sweaters

A winter essential that will make your Christmas card feel catalog-worthy. Baby boys in sweaters make my heart melt.

See: Ralph Lauren, Trotters, Kiel James Patrick

Ties

Is there anything more adorable than a baby in a bow tie? This is another area where I love to include family symbols or motifs that conform to the kids’ personalities. These are the things that end up in memory boxes and passed down to grandchildren. For that reason, I say buy the nice one. Clip-ons and pre-tied are just fine.

I know it’s the age of fashionable minimalism, but sometimes things are more meaningful than we can imagine. When our babies outgrow us, it’s nice to have tangible memories. Legacy lives in these little things; it’s even nicer to pass them on.

See: Land’s End, Izod