Takei targets Trump for character assassination

Which sci-fi veteran is proving more embarrassing to his franchise? Is it Mark "Luke Skywalker" Hamill or George "Lt. Sulu" Takei?

Takei is still posting “Trump is Hitler”-style rants on X as if the former president didn't almost take a bullet in the head Saturday night. Hamill, not to be bested, has stooped to mocking the bandage on Trump’s ear at the RNC gala in Milwaukee.

Both are clearly operating in a galaxy far, far away from the prevailing mood in America. Oh, well: The search for intelligent life among the Trump-deranged continues. Gotta give ‘em points for honesty.

The creators behind “The Apprentice,” the feature-length hit piece on Donald Trump, are desperate to debut their film prior to Election Day.

The film, which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this summer, is in limbo for several reasons. One: Studios aren’t eager to buy it, with some citing its polarizing nature. Two: Producer Dan Snyder is a Trump fan and somehow didn’t realize his film is hyper-critical of its subject matter.

Three: Trump has threatened to sue the team behind “The Apprentice” over its unfair depiction of him. Case in point: The film shows Trump (Sebastian Stan) raping his then-wife Ivana Trump. Except she claimed it never happened prior to her 2022 death.

Team “Apprentice” better figure something out if they want to sway the voters. October surprises aren't nearly as effective when you save them until December.

Welcome back, Axel! “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” is a hit for Netflix. The fourth film in the “Cop” saga – and first in 30 years -- screams big-screen summer blockbuster. Instead, it was up to the streamer to give star Eddie Murphy one more crack at his iconic character.

Audiences are eating it up. The film is still atop Netflix's Top Movies chart following its July 3 release with a total of 22.2 million views, according to Deadline.com.

Why? We’re addicted to sequels, full stop. Plus, “Axel F” has a distinct “Top Gun: Maverick” vibe. Full-on nostalgia. Beloved actors returning to the franchise. Respect for both Axel Foley and his ‘80s frame of mind.

It’s a simple formula. Why Hollywood doesn’t lather, rinse, and repeat it is beyond us.

Turns out the corporate culture at Disney is far from G-rated. Internal Slack messages James O’Keefe snagged from the Mouse House reveal some curious extracurricular antics. Think naked bike rides, swinger meet-ups and tips on name changes during sex transitions.

In Disney’s defense, employees can do whatever they wish, assuming it’s legal, in their personal time. It still explains a lot, no?

Actor John Leguizamo isn’t a journalist, but he plays one for “The Daily Show.” He’s taken a shine to his fake news duties, if his X account is any indication.

The “Ice Age” actor tried to peddle a conspiracy theory surrounding the Trump assassination attempt. He shared a picture of Trump on X that showed no damage to the president’s ear. Gotcha, Orange Man Bad!

“Not even a scratch! But milk it for all you can!“ he cried. The bigger picture? Team Trump staged the shooting … even though several people were hurt in the melee and one died from injuries sustained at the Pennsylvania rally.

Except the picture is from 2022.

He previously shared a post claiming documents prove Trump committed serial child rape as part of the Epstein scandal. Suffice it to say if such documents existed, the mainstream media would be eager to cover it.

Nonetheless, the intrepid non-reporter continues to chase after his scoop. A certain saber-toothed squirrel and his ever-elusive acorn come to mind.

Hillbillies are having a moment thanks to President Trump.



“Hillbilly Elegy,” the stirring 2020 adaptation of vice presidential candidate JD Vance’s best-selling memoir, is a hit on both Netflix and Amazon.

The Ron Howard film got pummeled by critics upon its release. The story follows a young Vance balancing family strife and his collegiate ambitions. How polarizing is it? Glenn Close earned an Oscar nomination and a Golden Raspberry nod for her portrayal of Vance’s wily Mamaw.

Makes you wonder what other movies are trending thanks to the presidential race. "Weekend at Bernie's," anyone?