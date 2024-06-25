The 7 most overrated sports cars on the market

Sports cars.

On the one hand they're beautiful works of automotive art that anyone can appreciate. On the other hand, they're obnoxious, ostentatious displays of wealth and entitlement. Depends on who's driving them — and how.

The average luxury vehicle may be beyond the reach of most of us, but America, as they say, is a land of temporarily embarrassed millionaires. So just in case, here is my list of the sports cars to avoid.

Even if you never end up using this list, at the very least you'll be able to laugh at the next jerk who cuts you off in one of these high-priced, high-powered bundles of buyer’s remorse.

Maserati GranTurismo

Nearly every automotive expert put the same $174,000 vehicle at the top of the list of sports cars to avoid. Meet the Maserati GranTurismo, a car that consumers should think twice about before purchasing. While the GranTurismo catches the eye of many drivers for being stylish and having a compelling performance profile, owners often have trouble with its reliability. Many have reported problems related to its engine and electrical system. When things do go wrong, the repairs are very costly, too. Cars like this aren’t meant to have a bunch of miles on them, so you can run into expensive problems if you use them for everyday driving.

Lotus Evora

No one is saying that the Lotus Evora (discontinued in 2021) isn’t an extraordinary machine. In fact, the last tribute model is best described as the perfectly imperfect sports car. It’s just that with a $100,000 starting price, a little less imperfection would be nice. The Evora offers an exhilarating driving experience, when it wants to — many owners have found it to be less than reliable over the long term. Plus, its interior lacks the polish and comfort features found in other sports cars at its price point.

Jaguar F-Type

Jaguar has long been synonymous with power, performance, and style, but the British luxury brand also has developed a reputation for frequent breakdowns. Earned or not, that reputation has followed its lineage to the F-Type. The Jaguar F-Type is a beautiful car with a powerful engine lineup, but some owners report electronic and powertrain issues, which can be costly to repair out of warranty. With a starting price of $78,000, the last thing drivers need is frequent trips to the shop — especially when several attractive Jaguar rivals are an option.

Alfa Romeo 4C

Alfa Romeo discontinued the 4C in 2020. While it’s still a popular sports car with plenty of loyalists, its many little issues can turn into an ordeal of death by a thousand cuts. The Alfa Romeo 4C is a pure driver’s car but requires significant sacrifices in terms of comfort and convenience: a sparse cabin and no power steering. While it’s a blast on the track, those looking for a sports car to enjoy on all occasions might prefer the Porsche Cayman, which offers thrilling performance without compromising on comfort.

BMW i8

Like the Alfa Romeo 4C, the BMW i8 ceased production in 2020. Both cars also have competitors that make a more convincing case for your dollars. The BMW i8 is a plug-in hybrid that offers a glimpse into the future with its futuristic design. It's a head-turner for sure, but its performance doesn’t quite live up to its supercar looks. For the price, the Acura NSX, among others, offers better performance and a more engaging driving experience.

Nissan GT-R

With 565 horsepower, the Nissan GT-R has the power to match its $120,990 starting MSRP. And yet the lack of significant upgrades in recent memory means this one-time challenger to modern supercars now feels like one of the most clichéd sports cars on the road. If I were looking for more bang for my buck, I'd consider some Porsche models or even yield to a whim and go for a Corvette.

Porsche Carrera GT

Auto enthusiasts with big money to spend inevitably eye the Carrera GT. Make no mistake, this vehicle is a thing of beauty, but all that power and performance can be deadly. This is not your average car for your average driver. Safety features are insufficient enough to disqualify it from your short list. While having some professional driving skills will help you handle the fearsome 5.7-liter engine, it has such a tight margin for error that all but the most experienced drivers will find this car challenging.