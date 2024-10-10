The Cringe of All Media: Simping Stern hosts Kamala lovefest

You're the putative King of All Media, and you have Vice President Kamala Harris in your studio.

What do you ask first? So many options!

'I plan on waking up on November 6 with Madam President,' the governor said before Kimmel silently cried, 'Cleanup on aisle 4!'

If you said, “Do you nap?” give yourself a gold star.

That was literally Howard Stern’s first question when the veep's softball interview tour stopped by his studio. Never mind that Harris can’t even navigate easy interviews, supplying Team Trump with more commercial fodder than any campaign could crave.

Just know that Stern followed up his fawning interview with President Joe Biden a few months back with another cringe-fest weeks before Election Day.

Howard, it’s time to hand over your crown …

Walz-y move

Harris’ ace VP pick isn’t much better.

Gov. Tim Walz sailed through his softball question barrage from Jimmy Kimmel this week, the host practically waving a flannel shirt in the air to remind us that Walz is just reg’lar folk.

And then Walz pulled a Walz.

Final 'Boss'

Amazon Freevee is “Sorry Not Sorry” about ending its “Who’s the Boss?” reunion plans.

The streamer flirted with an update on the ABC sitcom starring Tony Danza and a young Alyssa Milano. The actress is much better known these days for her far-left bona fides and hosting the “Sorry Not Sorry” podcast.

Maybe her becoming a hard-left radical who alienates large swaths of the country factored into the decision …

Feig fumbles 'Jackpot'

If Judd Apatow once ruled as Hollywood’s King of Comedy, Paul Feig was its crown prince.

Feig co-produced “Freaks and Geeks” with Apatow and later directed “Spy,” “Bridesmaids” and “The Heat.” He also directed episodes of “The Office,” ”Parks and Recreation” and “30 Rock.”

Not too shabby.

And then he foisted the “Lady Ghostbusters” debacle on an unsuspecting public in 2016.

Did Feig misplace his funny bone? Has anybody seen it?

He expanded his genre focus after that debacle (“A Simple Favor,” “The School for Good and Evil”) before returning to comedy with this year’s “Jackpot!”

That Prime Video original might be the worst comedy of the year. Years, to be exact.

So the news that he’s directing “The Housemaid,” a thriller starring Sydney Sweeney, brings a sigh of relief. There’s nothing funny about Feig’s comedy tailspin …

Warner Bros. to Phillips: Joker's on you

Todd Phillips, meet the Warner Bros. bus backing over you.

Phillips’ “Joker” earned the studio north of $1 billion back in 2019. That gave Phillips all the creative freedom necessary to make a musical sequel.

Yes, “Joker: Folie a Deux” is a musical about a murderous mental patient and his new gal pal (Lady Gaga).

The film, naturally, is tanking stateside. Now, according to World of Reel, studio suits are using industry mags to blame Phillips for the debacle.

They’re not wrong, per se, but using studio leaks to malign an artist who swung for the fences and missed feels wrong. But it’s oh, so right for kind, tolerant Hollywood …

'SNL' dunks on Dems

Is “Saturday Night Live” regretting its transformation into MSNBC light? The show’s bipartisan approach to political satire evaporated during the Obama years. It's only gotten worse since then.

The show mostly ignored President Joe Biden’s obvious mental decline and VP Kamala Harris’ word salad recipes.

Yet the first two “SNL” episodes of the new season, its 50th, suggest the show may be trying to channel its earlier incarnation.

Over the weekend, Jim Gaffigan played Gov. Tim Walz as, well, a knucklehead. The show even had Gaffigan, a raging anti-Trumper off screen, reciting Walz’s “friends with school shooters” line from the recent VP debate.

Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris is shown drowning her sorrows in wine, a possible nod either to those who think she’s a cool wine mom or that her incoherency is tied to the bottle.

It’s even more noteworthy because we’re mere weeks from Election Day and “SNL” has been a reliable part of the Democrats’ machine for more than a decade.

Even a far-left sketch show may not be able to resist the grossly incompetent Harris-Walz ticket.