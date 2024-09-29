The global NGO destroying Africa — and flooding Europe with refugees

We're often told why immigrants stream into America and Europe by the millions, straining local resources and making a mockery of the law: They're searching for a better life.

But have you ever wondered how the life they're fleeing got so bad in the first place?

By presenting itself as both independent and transparent, the Club and its corrupt collaborators skillfully mask a deeper agenda — specifically, one that centralizes authority and imposes a vision that could punish dissent and enforce compliance.

Meet the powerful non-governmental organization pushing just the kind of draconian "sustainability" policies that help keep third-world countries in dire poverty.

"You'll own nothing and be happy." Thanks to this creepy mantra, most of us are already familiar with the World Economic Forum — if only because of founder Klaus Schwab's Bond movie villain accent and sense of style.

Yet many are not aware of its close partner, an even more powerful player in the shadowy corridors of global governance: the Club of Rome.

Founded in 1968 by a faction of scientists, economists, and business leaders to advance sustainability and systemic change, the Club of Rome presents itself as a benign force for good. But beneath this think tank's flimsy facade of altruism lurks a sinister agenda that makes the WEF look like WWE in comparison

If in doubt, let me point you in the direction of its most recent report, which is full of flawed logic and sadistic suggestions.

Legislated famine

In this document, the authors outline a ridiculous road map for achieving the "Sustainable Development Goals" in Africa. One of the more outlandish and reckless recommendations involves reducing the use of fertilizers. If enacted, this policy would be a death sentence for millions, perhaps tens of millions.

As Africa's population surges, reducing agricultural productivity risks widespread famine and suffering. This is a continent synonymous with starvation. Instead of empowering African nations to harness their natural resources, feed their people, and achieve economic growth, the Club promotes policies that prioritize environmental ideals over human welfare. This social engineering masquerading as progress could have catastrophic consequences.

Maybe that's part of the plan.

The Club of Rome's ideology is not confined to Africa; it resonates throughout Europe and beyond. In a time when many European nations grapple with the influx of immigrants and refugees, these misguided initiatives only serve to exacerbate existing challenges. Since 1990, the number of African immigrants living outside their home countries has more than doubled, with Europe experiencing the most pronounced growth.

An overwhelmed Europe

Over 11 million African-born individuals now call Europe home, many having journeyed through perilous sea routes. They arrive traumatized, often unable to communicate in the language of their new country, thrust into cultures and environments that feel utterly foreign, because they are. This influx brings a way of life that starkly contrasts with local customs, resulting in a clash of civilizations. This is not xenophobic speculation. Countries like France, Italy, and Germany are overwhelmed with African immigrants, and some of the stories of their behavior are nothing short of shocking.

North African immigrants, particularly from Morocco and Tunisia, are increasingly linked to a surge in violent crime in Germany. Disturbingly, these individuals are responsible for an average of one murder every six days, a statistic that underscores a troubling trend. The rise in serious offenses — assaults, stabbings, and rapes — coincides with the left-liberal German government's hesitance to deport offenders, raising serious concerns about public safety.

Since 2019, the number of murder cases involving Tunisians has skyrocketed by 110% while cases involving Moroccans have risen by 67%. According to data from the Federal Criminal Police Office, a murder was committed by either a Tunisian or a Moroccan every six days last year. These countries are known for their strong Islamic traditions, which often run counter to Western values.

In contrast, Southern African nations, where Christianity is more prevalent, often reflect different social dynamics. The influx of North African immigrants, with cultural and religious differences rooted in Islam, has sparked a clash that further complicates integration and endangers the people of Europe.

Thanks to the reckless recommendations of unelected globalists with the Club of Rome, the WEF, and the European Union, Europe now grapples with the dire consequences of this “human oil spill.” The surge of immigrants has overwhelmed social services, heightened cultural tensions, and fueled fears of escalating crime, unemployment, and the demise of broader society.

Post-COVID carnage

The backdrop for this upheaval is the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns imposed by governments across the globe became a catalyst for radical change. While you and I were imprisoned in our homes, the elites — those behind organizations like the Club of Rome and the WEF — strategized about the future. They saw an opportunity to implement their vision for a post-COVID world, one where individuals would relinquish their rights and property in exchange for a facade of security and stability.

Again, this is not conjecture. The Club of Rome, through its partnerships with the WEF and the EU, seeks to chart a path for “systemic change” that undermines individual freedoms. Its influence extends into policymaking, shaping agendas that prioritize climate ideology over the welfare of citizens. This collusion raises critical questions about the legitimacy of its authority and the future trajectory of humanity.

The launch of the Systems Transformation Hub earlier this year marks a disturbing shift in Europe’s governance. Amid an escalating series of “crises” — conflict, climate change, and “deepening inequality” — this initiative seeks to overhaul societal structures under the banner of sustainability and unity. With Europe facing a number of pivotal elections, the timing of the Hub's emergence was anything but coincidental.

At its core, the Hub aims to craft policies and create a narrative that fit neatly with the European Green Deal. It emphasizes scientific data — often selectively chosen, as the COVID pandemic has shown — over public opinion, subtly undermining democratic processes and paving the way for directives from an exclusive elite. After all, the elites clearly know best.

Unaccountable authority

While the Hub touts its commitment to creating “a prosperous, resilient, green, and just Europe,” the reality may be a consolidation of power in the hands of a select few. Here, I suggest, “green” translates to cash flow rather than genuine environmental concern — think eco-friendly profits rather than eco-friendly policies. By presenting itself as both independent and transparent, the Club and its corrupt collaborators skillfully mask a deeper agenda — specifically, one that centralizes authority and imposes a vision that could punish dissent and enforce compliance.

The most dangerous aspect of organizations like the Club of Rome and the World Economic Forum is their enduring influence in a world where politicians come and go and nations rise and fall. These entities, composed of unelected, largely unknown officials, wield power that transcends electoral cycles, remaining ever-present as they pull the strings behind the scenes.

This unaccountable authority allows them to shape societal norms and policies without the scrutiny that elected leaders face, fundamentally undermining democratic processes. Operating with a level of permanence that defies political turnover, these organizations pose a grave threat to the Western world.