The Oscars will leave TV — and may never come back

A seismic shift is coming for Hollywood's biggest awards show.

Following a tough decade that has seen the program lose more than 40% of its audience, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has agreed to a multiyear deal that will take it off television airwaves.

In 2021, viewership sank to less than a third of the 2016 audience, with just 10.4 million viewers.

California streaming

Starting in 2029, the 101st Oscars will air in an online format as part of an exclusive deal with YouTube for the global rights to the broadcast. The deal, which runs through 2033, includes the rights to cover the red carpet, behind the scenes, and the Governors Ball.

As reported by Variety, the awards show will leave ABC — where it has been for decades — and will become available on YouTube around the world and to YouTube subscribers in the United States.

Will the show leave extended commercial breaks behind as well? Unlikely. Inside sources revealed to Variety that ads will be a part of the broadcast, and the intent behind the shift was actually to capitalize on YouTube's captioning and audio translation features.

Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Falling stars

While the awards telecast has gained some of its viewership back in the last few years, the numbers are still much smaller than they were when President Trump took office the first time.

In 2016, the Oscars saw approximately 34.4 million viewers. That number dropped steadily to 23.6 million by 2020, until a massive free fall in 2021. That year, viewership sank to less than a third of the 2016 audience, with just 10.4 million viewers.

Viewership has climbed back up since and showed decent growth through 2024, when it had 19.5 million viewers. However, the numbers largely stagnated for 2025 with 19.7 million, which is about 57% of what viewership was in 2016.

Still it seems the program will never again reach the peaks it had as recently as 2010, when it garnered over 41 million sets of eyeballs.

Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for YouTube

Global services

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor released a joint statement calling the new deal a "multifaceted global partnership with YouTube" that will reach "the largest worldwide audience possible."

They added, "This collaboration will leverage YouTube's vast reach and infuse the Oscars and other Academy programming with innovative opportunities for engagement while honoring our legacy. We will be able to celebrate cinema, inspire new generations of filmmakers, and provide access to our film history on an unprecedented global scale."

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan labeled the Oscars "one of our essential cultural institutions, honoring excellence in storytelling and artistry."