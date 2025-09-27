Time to fight: Medical 'experts' want to jab a needle through your God-given rights

The American Academy of Pediatrics, like other institutional medical organizations, demands respect and submission to its pronouncements about public health.

The AAP is extraordinarily influential — perhaps even more powerful than the American Medical Association — because it asserts itself as the authority on our children's health. The reason it wields more power is because parents — especially first-time parents, even if they're willing to question "medical authorities" in general — often fold like a cheap suit at the disapproving frown of their own pediatrician.

That's what makes the latest power play from the AAP especially revolting.

The AAP is unquestionably political and firmly left-wing. Its stance on the ridiculously named "gender-affirming care" is proof.

"The science still supports gender-affirming care; children will still need it," Dr. Susan Kressly, president of the AAP, said this year. "The American Academy of Pediatrics remains unwavering in our support for transgender and gender-diverse youth and their access to the same standard of compassionate, evidence-based care as every other child."

Now, the AAP is going to war against states that allow religious exemptions for childhood vaccines, framing its stand as a "public health" issue.

Religious gurus?

To make its argument against religious exemptions to vaccines, the AAP essentially deems itself a source of theological and doctrinal experts.

The AAP said recently:

Among the major world religious traditions, none include scriptural or doctrinal guidelines that preclude adherents from being vaccinated. Just as with other types of doctrines, those related to vaccines might even be developed by small communities or individuals in ways that are completely independent from antecedent scriptural or doctrinal traditions but are, nonetheless, thought of as “religious” commitments by those who hold them.

In other words, the AAP believes that only dumb hicks from small towns believe their faith should inform how they, as parents, care for their children.

It's sheer arrogance. But not only that, I don't think parents should listen to the AAP, because its moral authority on the matter of childhood vaccines is compromised — at best.

Protecting pediatricians — not children

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed this year that thousands of physicians had Medicare reimbursements altered based on childhood vaccination rates. He called it coercion. Others call it corruption. But there is no dispute that pediatricians receive financial incentives for increased vaccine uptake , sometimes amounting to many thousands of dollars a year.

Until pediatricians stop financially benefiting from a patient's choice to use Big Pharma's products, their advice must be examined with considerable suspicion.

The larger reason to dismiss the AAP is that, thanks to the Make America Healthy Again movement, vaccines are finally under well-deserved scrutiny. Research questioning the safety and efficacy of vaccines has existed for years, but it has been actively suppressed by Big Medicine and Big Pharma.

As more research comes out, the childhood vaccine schedule is not looking good. Even President Donald Trump is questioning it. The AAP and other similar organizations unforgivably ignore these facts as they seek to protect their fiefdom over vulnerable young parents and their even more vulnerable babies.

Make no mistake: The AAP doesn't want your kids to be able to go to school unless you inject them with highly questionable and unnecessary substances (a great reason for homeschooling, if you ask me) — and your pediatrician will likely push you hard in that same direction.

I know all about that. I'm an original MAHA mom who visited the pediatrician armed with a list of vaccine questions over 30+ years ago. That doctor was arrogant, dismissive, refused to answer them, and told me I'd be sorry when my child died.

But my child did not die. She is still alive and thriving, more than three decades later.

Vaccines 101

If this is new to you — or if you're unsure of your own convictions — the rest of this essay will help you.

The starter information that I've compiled below — some very practical, some philosophical (even more important for a strong foundation) — is especially designed for soon-to-be parents, friends who are terrified to go against a pediatrician's advice, or anyone else who has not yet seen through the lies we've been fed for so very long.

However, be warned: Once you start down this rabbit trail, your faith in the medical establishment may be shaken so hard you'll realize that, ultimately, you are responsible for your family's health. No pediatrician or medical organization — like the self-important, misinformed AAP pontificating about our faith traditions — have your child's best interests at heart the way you do.

But take courage. There's a world of information and support out here. Arm yourself with as much of it as possible.

Trust in the medical industry is at an all-time low — and for good reason. They blame everyone but themselves — like the AAP targeting religious people — but the problem isn't our lack of trust.

The problem is their lack of transparency. And not only is the medical industry not transparent, but the "experts" seem unwilling to consider solutions and ideas found outside of Big Medicine and Big Pharma. They think they know best, but they're woefully uneducated on nutrition, movement, light, and other well-known natural remedies.

Ironically, these same people should be at the forefront of vaccine transparency because they claim to be guided by "science" and "truth." And yet, they want to lecture us about our faith.

Now is the time to take back control of our health with professional healers who work with our bodies — not against them. That's the philosophy we must adopt, whether we're "religious" or not.