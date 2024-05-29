Toto Recall: Dotty De Niro deserves Oscar for anti-Trump meltdown

Robert De Niro is an inspiration to active seniors everywhere.

Not only does the octogenarian film legend maintain a virtually nonstop work schedule, he still finds the time to nurture one of the most robust cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome in Hollywood.

The venue apologized for Dreyfuss’ appearance as if he had burned a cross on the stage, donned a KKK hat, or expressed support for Donald Trump.

And yesterday, the "Goodfellas" star once again showed he can go full-blown "Orange Man Bad" with a vigor that puts liberals half his age to shame.

De Niro teamed with President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign for a rambling speech outside the New York City courtroom where the Democrats’ lawfare campaign rolls on.

“If [Trump] gets in, I can tell you right now, he will never leave! He will never leave! You know that. He will never leave,” De Niro said of Trump, who peacefully left the White House in 2021 after his electoral loss to Biden.

De Niro might as well have been wearing sandwich boards announcing, “the end is nigh!” The appearance proved so embarrassing, even CNN and MSNBC gave it short shrift.

And we thought “Dirty Grandpa” was the low point of the icon’s career …

Dozens injured in Dreyfuss snark attack

Richard Dreyfuss triggered the woke left and the media (but we repeat ourselves) over the weekend.

The 76-year-old Oscar winner appeared at a Massachusetts film event to discuss his 1975 classic “Jaws.” That’s where things went sideways, and there’s little cogent reporting on what happened next.

The Hollywood Reporter took the word of wide-eyed X users to say Dreyfuss uncorked a volley of sexist, transphobic rants at the event. No proof. No exact quotes or even solid paraphrasing.

Nada.

The actor did briefly appear on stage in a dress, and other reports suggest he cast doubt on the wisdom of surgically transitioning teens, a view held by quite a few non-celebrity Americans. Yet the venue apologized for Dreyfuss’ appearance as if he had burned a cross on the stage, donned a KKK hat, or expressed support for Donald Trump.

We’re still waiting for cold, hard facts to emerge from the event. For now, it’s another day, another reason to distrust the mainstream media ...

Hollywood 'GarFuriosa' over weekend box office disaster

Pass the hat around for Hollywood suits.

The Memorial Day weekend saw awful, terrible, no-good box office numbers. Again. This time, the culprits were “Garfield” and “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.” Each made roughly $25 million and $31 million, respectively, for the four-day holiday weekend.

Even water carriers like the Hollywood Reporter dubbed the results “disastrous.” Guess no one will refer to the double features as “GarFuriosa” or “Furiofield.”

Waiting in the wings is “Deadpool & Wolverine," supposedly the summer’s one sure thing at the box office. That’s a July 26 release. Between now and then, Tums addiction could hit record levels in Tinsel Town ...

Netflix and kill ... the big-screen experience

Netflix has been a rare bright spot for Hollywood.

Not only does the phrase “Netflix and chill” still bring warm fuzzies, the streaming site isn’t shedding as much red ink as its streaming peers.

Still, Netflix’s eagerness to end moviegoing as we know it has some up in arms. And the latest comments from CEO Ted Sarandos aren't helping. Here’s part of what he told the New York Times about movie watching in the 21st century.

"There's no reason to believe that the movie itself is better in any size of screen for all people ... My son's an editor, he watched 'Lawrence of Arabia' on his phone."

To be fair, I hear “Garfield’s” lasagna looks just as delicious on your iPad….

Isn't Jar Jar Binks one-fourth Jamaican?

George Lucas couldn’t predict his “Flash Gordon”-inspired saga would make him one of the richest men in the galaxy. “Star Wars” transformed his life and career, and he made more pretty pennies when he sold the franchise to Disney for a cool $4 billion.

He also never imagined his series would be attacked for its perceived lack of diversity. And the 80-year-old, who used his rage against President Richard Nixon to inspire “Star Wars,” is understandably grumpy about it.

“They would say, ‘It’s all white men.' I'd say, it's not. Most of the people are aliens," he said. "And the idea is you’re supposed to accept people for what they are, whether they’re big and furry or whether they’re green and whatever — the idea is all people are equal.”

Sorry, George. This is your Democratic Party. Now, be a good apparatchik and ask Disney to update the original trilogy with nonbinary characters.