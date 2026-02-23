'He meant that s**t': Actors rage after man with Tourette's yells N-word during award show

A man who was being honored at an award show caused controversy by yelling "n*****" while two black actors were on stage.

A movie about a man with Tourette's syndrome won multiple awards over the weekend at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards, Britain's Oscars equivalent.

'Tourette's makes you say that?'

John Davidson, the inspiration for the film, was in the audience to see "I Swear" take home three trophies, but the event was not without controversy related to his affliction.

Jarring outburst

As actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting the award for best visual effects — the first award of the night — Davidson was heard yelling the N-word, causing an abrupt pause in the show until Lindo decided to carry on with the presentation.

According to the Mirror, Davidson was also heard shouting phrases like "shut the f**k up" and "boring" during the award show, and even said "f**k you" during the presentation for the best children's and family film.

However, several Hollywood personalities took issue with Davidson's racial slur, with one even saying it was not an accident.

'Infuriating' reaction

After writer Jemele Hill asked if "Black people are just supposed to be ok with being disrespected and dehumanized so that other people don't feel bad," actor Wendell Pierce ("The Wire") added that he felt the reason behind the cursing did not matter.

"It's infuriating that the first reaction wasn't complete and full throatted [sic] apologies to Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan," he wrote on X. "The insult to them takes priority. It doesn't matter the reasoning for the racist slur."

Actor and singer Jamie Foxx took his statements one step further and claimed Davidson meant what he said.

"Nah he meant that s**t," Foxx wrote in response to the video on Instagram, the Guardian reported.

Foxx made additional comments, including, "Out of all the words, you could've said Tourette's makes you say that?" Foxx added, followed by, "Unacceptable."

Royal ruckus

Davidson has been a well-known activist for his syndrome in the U.K. for decades since he appeared in a BBC documentary in 1989 called "John's Not Mad."

He has previously admitted that he yelled, "F**k the Queen," when he met the late monarch.

According to advocacy group Tourette Association of America, the phenomenon is known as coprolalia and affects a small percentage of those with Tourette's.

The inability to control "obscene words or socially inappropriate and derogatory remarks" comes from the "overwhelming urge" to twitch, shout, or swear.

"The particular manifestation of such language may have to do with the individual's stronger emotional content in certain parts of the brain" but is "not indicative of their personal convictions (such as in the context of racial slurs)."

The BBC apologized for the remarks heard on air, with a spokesperson saying, "Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the BAFTA Film Awards 2026. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette's syndrome, and was not intentional. We apologise for any offence caused by the language heard."

