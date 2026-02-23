With Sundance gone, Utah bets on AI film festival as a force for 'social change'

From render farm to red carpet?

No sooner had the lights come up on Utah’s final year hosting the Sundance Film Festival than state officials announced a very different cinematic bet: artificial intelligence.

'Nuovo has presented a forward-thinking approach.'

According to Variety, Utah has approved a $2 million grant for a new initiative called the Nuovo Film Festival, described by the state as a “film ecosystem” built around AI-driven production. Plans reportedly include a filmmaking lab, an AI-powered soundstage, and expanded incentive programs aimed at attracting filmmakers to the state.

Founded in 1981 by Robert Redford, Sundance grew into one of the premier cultural and commercial forces in American film, launching independent directors, shaping awards seasons, and helping define modern indie cinema. As its contract expired and Boulder offered both financial incentives and a cultural climate seen as more aligned with the festival’s direction, Sundance chose to leave Utah after more than four decades.

Nuovo organizers outlined five “pillars” in presentation materials cited by Variety.

The first proposes a lab to “teach new filmmakers how to tell their story using technology and AI.” The second centers on incentive programs. The third focuses on constructing an AI soundstage — one that may require its own dedicated power source.

The cost-saving claims are ambitious. Organizers suggested a $200 million film that traditionally takes three years to complete could be produced in nine months for roughly $10 million using AI-assisted workflows. Those figures remain projections, not proven results.

The fourth pillar involves collaboration with Harbor Fund, a Utah-based nonprofit. Founded in 2018, Harbor Fund describes its mission as pairing filmmakers with philanthropic capital to support "films that matter." It's website prominently features a quote from movie critic Roger Ebert: “The movies are like a machine that generates empathy."

In effect, Utah’s proposed AI film hub would not only streamline production but also align itself with what organizers describe as “impact-driven filmmaking.”

The fifth pillar calls for certificate programs at high schools and colleges to train students in makeup, set design, sound, staging, and editing — building a workforce tailored to AI-enabled production.

“Utah would have the dedicated and trained workforce to allow filmmakers to come here and use the local workforce instead of bringing them here,” the presentation reportedly stated.

Lance Soffe, director of targeted industries for the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development, framed the move as forward-looking.

“Traditional festivals are not generating the same impact they once did,” Soffe said. “Instead of trying to recreate an aging model, Nuovo has presented a forward-thinking approach that builds on Utah’s legacy while embracing where the industry is going.”

The new Utah festival will be led by a board comprised of former MGM Television chief Mark Burnett, advertising moguls, and venture capitalists.The announcement comes as the broader film industry remains unsettled over AI.

On the same day the Utah investment drew attention, AMC Theatres faced backlash over reports it would screen an AI-generated short film before previews. The short “Thanksgiving Day” won the Frame Forward AI Film Festival and was reportedly slated for wide theatrical exposure. After criticism mounted, AMC said its locations would not participate.

While policymakers and investors see efficiency and reduced costs, audiences appear less certain about replacing human-driven filmmaking with algorithmic production.