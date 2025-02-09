USAID: A slush fund for the deep state

As I write this, President Trump is on the verge of shutting down the U.S. Agency for International Development. This will be one of the most important and essential moves of his presidency. Few institutions in modern history have operated with such sinister intent while positioning themselves as a force for good.

When USAID collapses, it will be a victory for the American people.

The agency provided tens of millions of dollars to the same organization linked to dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

For decades, USAID has been billed as the United States' primary vehicle for humanitarian and development assistance abroad. We're assured that its mission is noble: fostering economic growth, providing disaster relief, and supporting democracy-building initiatives.

However, its actual mission is anything but noble.

A vehicle for absolute chaos

It involves supporting covert operations, regime-change efforts, and activities that align more with the CIA than with humanitarian initiatives. For far too long, USAID has served as a dangerous instrument of empire, one that has actively weakened democracy abroad while draining American taxpayers at home.

To understand USAID’s true nature, one must start with its origins. The agency was established in 1961 by President John F. Kennedy, ostensibly to assist developing nations in modernizing and alleviating poverty.

But from the very beginning, the waters were poisoned.

Former USAID Director John Gilligan admitted as much, stating, "At one time, many AID field offices were infiltrated from top to bottom with CIA people."

This was no accident. USAID has long served as a hub for intelligence operations, shaping political movements and offering protection for various swamp creatures, one of whom will be discussed shortly.

Forced sterilization

One of USAID’s most notorious branches was its Office of Public Safety, which functioned throughout the 1960s and early 1970s. OPS presented itself as an organization dedicated to training foreign police forces in modern law enforcement techniques.

In reality, it was a training ground for torturers. In Brazil, USAID-linked operatives taught police forces to refine their brutality, introducing methods that would later be classified as "enhanced interrogation" techniques.

"Enhanced interrogation" is a more polite way of saying state-sanctioned sadism. The same techniques that would later be framed in legal terms during the War on Terror — stress positions, sensory deprivation, waterboarding — were initially described as "security assistance" to South American forces. The office was eventually shuttered in 1974, yet USAID’s role in such sordid operations never truly ended.

Beyond its direct involvement in torture, the agency has also played a key role in population control efforts. In the 1960s, USAID began funding forced sterilization programs across the globe.

Under the leadership of Dr. Reimert Thorolf Ravenholt, USAID’s Office of Population implemented mass sterilization campaigns in countries ranging from India to Peru. These programs often targeted impoverished communities, where women were subjected to sterilization procedures without informed consent.

Worse, USAID funneled money to organizations that distributed defective contraceptives and IUDs, many of which caused severe harm or even death.

While they marketed these programs as efforts to combat poverty, they were nothing more than eugenics under a different name.

Aiding China

In 2014, it was revealed that USAID had made a number of bungled, easily detected attempts to recruit anti-government activists in Cuba — including the creation of a "Cuban Twitter," launching a hip-hop festival, and staging an HIV workshop. These efforts resulted in the arrest of one American and the detainment and interrogation of a number of Cubans.

More recently, USAID has been involved in questionable funding of controversial scientific research. The agency provided tens of millions of dollars to Peter Daszak's EcoHealth Alliance, the same organization linked to dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Disguised as an academic grant, it was essentially a blank check for experiments that manipulated viral evolution, raising significant questions about what the U.S. government knew and when.

Funding left-wing lunacy

The agency has a notorious reputation for squandering taxpayer money on unsuccessful, even pointless, projects. Billions of dollars have been funneled into initiatives that produce little to no measurable success. In many cases, USAID has actually made conditions worse by fostering corruption and dependency rather than genuine economic growth.

This fact is not lost on Richard Grenell. The former acting director of national intelligence and U.S. ambassador to Germany recently took to X to point a virtual finger at one of the biggest wasters of money: Samantha Power.

A deep-state official and a puppet of the Obama administration, Power served as the USAID administrator until very recently. Grenell accused her of wasting excessive sums on extreme left-wing agendas that most Americans would actively oppose. He suggested that an investigation is long overdue. He's right. The American people deserve answers. They deserve the truth.

You, the reader, deserve full transparency.

This includes information about USAID’s connections to corrupt corporate interests. Behind the vague promise of "economic development," the agency has consistently acted as a gateway for U.S. corporations to exploit foreign markets. It has financed projects that benefit multinational agribusinesses, biotech companies, and pharmaceutical giants instead of the populations it claims to assist.

For instance, in Ethiopia, USAID overlooked human rights violations while directing aid money into development initiatives that displaced thousands. The agency has consistently operated more as a tool of economic imperialism than as a humanitarian organization.

End the madness

When President Trump shuts down USAID, he will be doing the country a massive favor. He will eliminate a fraudulent, exploitative, intelligence-linked entity that has long since outlived any usefulness it may once have had. One might argue that it was never useful to begin with — unless, of course, you happen to be someone like Samantha Power.

She's gone, and it's time her beloved agency went the same way.

The notion that America should act as a global benefactor through an organization that consistently undermines its own interests is absurd. True humanitarian assistance should be voluntary and transparent, not a front for crime and coercion.