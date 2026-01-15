USTOO: Men are fed up with female insanity. Here's what they tell me.

Men have a big problem these days: the women in their lives.

Simply put, their wives, mothers, sisters, co-workers, and other female friends have become unbearable.

I know of two licensed mental health counselors, both gay men, who will no longer accept female clients because it is too dangerous to be alone behind closed doors with women. Even if you’re gay.

I know because they've told me. Men come to me as a peer support counselor for private sessions to talk about these issues because they have no other venue where they can discuss them without being punished.

When I wrote about some of their stories, it became the most widely read article I have posted since joining Substack in 2022. It's called “When the women in your family go nuts.”

Deliberately provocative title? Yes. I want the clicks because readers reading what I write is how I get paid.

But I also want to rip the Band-Aid off. How else to describe the refusal of so many women to conform to basic standards of adult behavior — especially in public? Forget politics. These crying, screaming tantrums we constantly witness are no more about "fascism" than a toddler's checkout-line meltdown is about a lollipop. And they deserve as firm a response.

Everyone — women and men — knows this is true. But everyone is afraid to say it out loud.

I'm not.

Female trouble

There was nothing particularly groundbreaking or insightful about my Substack piece. What made it so popular was simply that it recounted the honest, unvarnished experiences of men dealing with female insanity. All without judgment or accusations of "misogyny."

Today I thought I would tell some more of their stories.

Let me warn you up front: This isn't exactly a conservative vs. liberal issue. While most of this behavior occurs in leftist women, even right-wing women in our era are more entitled and expect special female-only deference. Such is life in a society that has been under the stiletto heel of feminist thought since the 1960s.

And needless to say, not all women are like this. I am diagnosing a trend within a population, not condemning an entire sex. So ladies: If you think this doesn't apply to you, it probably doesn't. Although if you find all of this "offensive," you might ask yourself why.

Deadly 'empowerment'

One reason I think it's important to keep pointing this out is that it's getting worse — sometimes with deadly consequences. Take the recent case of Renee Good, the woman shot and killed by an ICE agent last week in Minneapolis.

Good was tailing ICE agents in her car in order to frustrate their attempts to arrest illegal aliens. Video shows her placing her SUV crosswise in the road, mocking officers who ordered her to move, and then seemingly attempting to drive directly into one of them. That officer fired his gun multiple times, killing Good.

Good was a mother and a widow; her senseless death leaves three young children orphans. A sad detail of the incident is that Good's lesbian "wife" was also on the scene and appeared to encourage Good's aggressive behavior right up until she was shot.

This is what happens when a culture pushes "empowerment" without prudence or accountability. Good was so convinced of her own righteousness that she thought it was a good and noble idea to "protest" by weaponizing her car against an officer of the law. Her closest companion egged her on. Good paid the ultimate price.

The man she attacked with her car could just as easily have been killed. And, of course, our attention has now been captured by yet another, instantly "politicized" tragedy only serving to exacerbate the forces tearing America apart.

None of the stories below involve such extremes; thankfully, this isn't the norm. But everyday entitled female behavior does take a toll, destroying relationships, marriages, and careers. And there's no telling when — as in the case of Renee Good — it could erupt into something even worse.

Note: These are composites so that no individual man’s specific story can be identified. But all these scenarios are real.

What’s more, they come from gay men and straight men. Even gay men, who are widely known to have many more female friendships than straight men, are finding their female friendships fraught and, often, too much to take. There’s no difference between the experience of a gay man and a straight man in this area except for the lack of romantic and sexual contact.

Bob, hotel executive

Bob works for a name-brand luxury hotel chain with properties around the world. He’s a vice president in charge of marketing, a field that is overwhelmingly female. His employee Becca has gotten herself into a position of power over her own boss such that he has to do what she says, not the other way around.

Becca accomplished this by turning on the tears the first time Bob rejected some of her work. It was a presentation that met none of the project goals, lacked necessary detail, and took credit for work done by other departments.

Bob told her this, so Becca started crying. This cycle was repeated a few times until Bob told Becca that she needed to complete her assigned tasks like all other employees. So Becca went to HR and filed a complaint that Bob was “aggressive with women.”

The female HR bosses now demand that Bob have “regular check-ins” about his tone with Becca. Bob comes to me in frustration because no one will listen to him because he’s a man. He can’t talk to Becca like an adult; he can’t hold her to standards. And now he has to do her work, too, because if the project isn’t completed, the client won’t pay for it.

Sam, husband

Sam has been married for 14 years and has three daughters with his wife, Courtney. Sam describes what kind of woman Courtney was in the beginning of their marriage: smart, humorous, considerate, and as into him as he was into her.

Over the course of their marriage, Courtney’s leftist Democrat politics have gone to the extreme edge. Not a day goes by that she doesn’t complain out loud about the “fascist dictator Donald Trump.” She blows up Sam’s phone with Facebook threads while demanding to know if Sam has "something to say about your president.”

She has now taken to criticizing his hobby in the garage, calling it “dangerous” and saying Sam has no right to “endanger our family with chemicals like that in the garage.” Sam’s hobby is building model tabletop gasoline engines. Courtney gets hysterical about Sam keeping a red one-gallon can of gasoline in the garage (no, she doesn’t fear the 20-gallon gasoline tank in her SUV that is also in the garage), telling him he is putting the family at risk of “an explosion.”

Meanwhile, Sam’s three daughters, all adolescents, talk to him like he’s a servant. They mouth off, refuse to complete tasks, and complain to their mother that their dad is “too strict” and doesn’t “validate" their feelings.

Sam loves Courtney, but he can’t understand what she has become. He suspects Courtney does not love him any more and thinks she doesn’t respect him as a fellow adult. Sadly, I told Sam that I think he’s right. It’s obvious that Courtney doesn’t respect him, and women who love their husbands don’t treat them this way.

Sam’s lot is to figure out how he can prevent his teenage daughters from becoming as emotionally unstable and entitled as their mother has become. Frankly, I don’t think he can.

Gary, piano teacher

Gary taught piano for years at a Midwestern university. In middle age, he is the classic “sensitive, artistic man.” His manner and affect are gentle and soft-spoken. He likes to get lost in sheet music and is visibly transported when he plays. All of this is to say that to most people, Gary reads as “gay.” And he is. And everyone knows this.

One of his female students, Cindy, decided that she did not like Gary’s assignments and did not like the less-than-A grades he gave to her class work. She started her campaign against him by saying he didn’t speak to her “respectfully,” a charge she leveled whenever he told her that her work did not meet standards.

Gary did not cave. He did not inflate her grades. Cindy escalated by going to the student services office and claiming that Gary was “being creepy” and “seemed to be making sexual jokes and advances” at her during conferences in his office. Remember, readers, everyone at the university knows that Gary is a homosexual.

Yet Cindy’s complaint was taken seriously, and Gary went through a Title IX investigation. While he was eventually cleared, he wasn’t really cleared. His reputation was ruined at the university, and he can’t get a job at another school because that reputational smear has spread throughout the musical academic world.

Gary is now doing odd landscaping jobs to pay his mortgage.

Gary isn’t the only gay man successfully accused of sexually harassing women. I know of two licensed mental health counselors, both gay men, who will no longer accept female clients because it is too dangerous to be alone behind closed doors with women. Even if you’re gay.

Alex, aspiring husband and father

Alex is in his 30s and hopes to get married and have kids, but despairs of being able to achieve that. Everyone in his age group finds their mates with dating apps instead of meeting people in the real world, but it hasn’t worked out well for Alex.

“You can’t even hint that you’re a conservative on those apps, or women will reject you,” he told me during one session. “Then they tell other women on the app that you’re a fascist who loves Trump the dictator and that you’re a misogynist who will hurt women.”

During the few real-life dates Alex managed to arrange through the app, the same behavior came out at a restaurant, only more slowly. He would meet an attractive woman for a dinner out, and sooner or later she would find a way to turn the conversation to his politics. This is the notorious “s**t test” that women today inflict on men to sniff out the bad troglodyte conservatives.

Alex told me about a date with an attractive, witty woman that went south when he told her what he was looking for: a wife and children in their own home, in the traditional way. His date heard something different. According to her, Alex had exposed himself as a “regressive” and “misogynist” patriarch. She had more self-respect than to spend time with a man who wanted her pregnant and chained to the kitchen, she said, and walked away.

I could give you dozens more true-to-life scenarios like these. While it is true that my client base is self-selecting — these guys aren’t coming to me because they’re happy with their lives — their experiences mirror the experiences that men from all walks of life are talking about.

This isn’t an extreme fringe, and it’s not “mostly lol/lmao incel baby men who live in Mommy’s basement.” To the extent that these men are involuntarily celibate, it’s largely because modern women don’t want men. They want gelded, feminized, diffident milk rags who spout things like “happy wife, happy life.”

Except they don’t. Not really. Women, deep down, want what women have always wanted. They want strong, assertive men who can provide for the family and protect the women and children. They want this because it’s natural and hardwired into our biology. Feminism is a lie, but it’s a lie that has permanently ruined the chance for happiness in the lives of millions of men and women.

I don’t know what to “prescribe” to change this problem. I don’t know how we get there, but I have some ideas about what needs to change in order for American men and women to build fulfilling lives with each other again.

The family has to be put first again, not last.

Leftist derision of traditional family values needs to be loudly mocked and excoriated. It’s time those on that side are made to pipe down the way they’ve been shutting up the right since the 1960s. Or, in Archie Bunker terms, “stifle it.”

Men have to stop accepting this shrew behavior from women. And they have to take the risk of being called “misogynist” in the interim period while women scream and object. We have to go through the problem and take the wounds before we can get to peace on the other side.

Sane women (and there are a lot of them; they tend to be married with children and conservative) will need to put social pressure on the bitch contingent. Don’t maintain friendships with women like this, and tell them why. Defend your husbands and the male sex when your girlfriends talk them down. Turn their mean-girl rhetoric right back on them.

Readers, what’s your prescription?