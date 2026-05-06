Artemis II pilot Victor Glover tells schoolkids to put teamwork over race

Artemis II pilot Victor Glover is showing kids that progressive ideology and groupthink are not pathways to success.

Despite the media's persistent interest in the color of his skin, the 50-year-old NASA astronaut prefers to keep the focus on his crew's historic April 6 spaceflight, which marks the farthest distance humans have ever traveled from Earth.

'I think one of the reasons we were as successful as we [were] is we spent a lot of time thinking about us and not me individually.'

This was once again evident Friday, when the team of four sat down for a "CBS Mornings" town hall, taking questions from children from nearby science-focused school M.S. 255 Salk School of Science.

No DEI in 'team'

"How did it feel to be the first person of color to fly to or around the moon?" an 11-year-old girl named Ameya asked, 10 minutes into the discussion.

Glover replied with a smile, "I will tell you one of the things about swinging for the fence and trying to hit a home run when the game is on the line is if you think about that, that can add pressure and make you not go up there and and play your best game."

The astronaut said instead he "focused a lot on working with this team and trying to be a good teammate," before stressing the importance of being a team member, and not focusing on individual attributes.

"I think one of the reasons we were as successful as we [were] is we spent a lot of time thinking about us and not me individually."

Glover continued, "I would answer this by maybe just making a visual lesson here that I spent a lot of time thinking about this patch and this patch," he said while pointing to his NASA patch and then the United States flag, "and not this patch," pointing to his own name.

"And now we get to be here and we get to talk about it, though."

RELATED: 'I wanted to thank God in public': Fighting tears, Victor Glover gives legendary speech on return to Earth

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'Human history'

Glover has been fielding such questions since the mission was announced. Just three days before the launch, a journalist asked Glover what being the "first black man" to travel to the moon meant to him.

Glover dismissed the notion, saying he hoped society would be "pushing the other direction" so that one day "we don't have to talk about these firsts."

"This is the human history," he emphasized. "It's about human history. It's the story of humanity, not black history, not women's history, but that it becomes human history."

RELATED: Victor Glover reminded us what an American is

Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Images

Glory to God

Glover has also been known to put his Christianity before ethnic identity.

Glover has used his time in the spotlight to talk about his faith. Just before circumnavigating the moon, Glover shared what he called the "most important mysteries of the world" in a live radio transmission.

"Christ said in response to 'what was the greatest command' that it was to love God with all that you are. And he, also being a great teacher, said the second is equal to it, and that is to love your neighbor as yourself."

Upon returning to Earth, he made his priorities even clearer: "When this started ... I wanted to thank God in public, and I want to thank God again."

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