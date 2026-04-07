NASA's Victor Glover shares gospel as he circles dark side of the moon: 'Love God with all that you are'

NASA's Artemis II pilot found time to speak about Christ and Christianity before circumnavigating the moon on Monday.

Before Victor Glover and his fellow crew members traversed the dark side of the moon, losing radio signal as they went out of Earth's line of sight, Glover said he wanted to remind Earth-dwellers about one of the "most important mysteries" in the world.

'We love you from the moon.'

In a message to NASA's mission control, with the radio transmission broadcasted live, Glover revealed he was talking about "love."

"Christ said in response to 'what was the greatest command' that it was to love God with all that you are. And he, also being a great teacher, said the second is equal to it, and that is to love your neighbor as yourself," Glover stated.

He concluded the transmission, marked at 6:44 p.m. ET, by saying, "And so as we prepare to go out of radio communication, we're still going to feel your love from Earth. And to all of you down there on Earth and around Earth: We love you from the moon."

After a pause, mission control responded: "Houston copies. We'll see you on the other side."

"We will see you on the other side," Glover affirmed.

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According to NASA's log, the crew had just witnessed an "Earthset" three minutes earlier, the moment Earth drops below the lunar horizon.

This marked the beginning of about 40 minutes of darkness as the astronauts traveled behind the moon, which blocks the radio signals from NASA's network.



The Artemis II crew reached 252,756 miles beyond our planet 18 minutes later, at 7:02 p.m., at a new human record for the maximum distance attained from Earth.

By 8:35 p.m., the crew entered a solar eclipse that lasted about an hour, before beginning their trip back home.

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Glover has been full of memorable and insightful quotes throughout the mission, including the remarks he made before Easter. Glover spoke on video alongside his crew members about "the beauty of creation" over the weekend, saying that from his perspective, he could see Earth as one whole, and it reminded him of Scripture.

"When I read the Bible and I look at all of the amazing things that were done for us who were created ... you have this amazing place — this spaceship. You guys are talking to us because we're in a spaceship really far from Earth. But you're on a spaceship called Earth that was created to give us a place to live in the universe — in the cosmos," Glover explained.

Astonishingly, without having prepared remarks, Glover delivered an extemporaneous motivational speech to all those listening.

"Maybe the distance we are from you makes you think what we're doing is special, but we're the same distance from you. And I'm trying to tell you — just trust me: You are special. In all of this emptiness — this is a whole bunch of nothing, this thing we call the universe — you have this oasis, this beautiful place that we get to exist together."

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