Victor Glover reminded us what an American is

With the Artemis II crew returning safely to Earth, Americans will celebrate the technological achievement. We should. Sending human beings beyond low Earth orbit and around the moon again is no small feat. It represents decades of engineering, discipline, and courage.

But one astronaut in particular offers more than a technological triumph. He offers a picture of American excellence.

Victor Glover did not arrive at that moment by accident.

What he did required a different kind of courage: not the physical courage of launch and re-entry, but moral courage.

He is not a symbol manufactured by a press office. He is not the product of a diversity initiative and a woke Marxist education. He is the result of something much older and much more demanding: hard work, discipline, intelligence, perseverance, and grit.

Glover trained as an engineer. That alone requires precision, patience, and a mind trained to see reality clearly. He then became a naval aviator and test pilot, both fields where failure is not theoretical. In that world, mistakes are measured in lives, not opinions. Thousands of flight hours, high-stakes missions, constant evaluation.

And still that was not the end.

In 2013, he was selected by NASA. But selection is not arrival. It took years, seven long years, before he would fly his first mission. Many would have grown restless. Many would have settled. Glover did not.

In 2020, he flew on SpaceX Crew-1 and spent six months aboard the International Space Station. Six months of isolation, pressure, and relentless responsibility. That mission alone would define a career for most. For Glover, it was preparation.

Because what defines him is not a single accomplishment, but a pattern: He does not quit.

In a culture obsessed with shortcuts, Glover represents something rare: grit. The kind of grit that shows up quietly, day after day, without applause. The kind that builds a character capable of flying beyond Earth and returning safely.

Naturally, in our current climate, that kind of excellence cannot simply be recognized for what it is. It must be reframed.

Glover is frequently asked about being “the first black astronaut” to achieve various milestones. But here again, he distinguishes himself. He refuses to reduce his work to categories imposed by modern DEI ideology. Instead, he consistently redirects the conversation to what unites us.

RELATED: NASA's Victor Glover shares gospel as he circles dark side of the moon: 'Love God with all that you are'

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Humanity. Shared purpose. The wonder of exploration. That refusal pushes back, calmly and intelligently, against the narrowing of human achievement into demographic boxes. Glover does not deny history, but he does refuse to let it define the meaning of his work. And then there is something even more striking. He brings it all back to Christ.

At a moment when humanity once again turns its attention to the moon, when millions listen, watch, and wait, Glover did something that many in his position would avoid: He spoke openly about his faith.

Before losing radio contact on the far side of the moon, Glover quoted Jesus’ command to love God. In doing so, he joined a small but remarkable tradition of astronauts who understood that the greatest realities are not technological but theological.

It is impossible to hear that moment without recalling Apollo 8.

As that crew orbited the moon for the first time in 1968, one of the astronauts, Frank Borman, read from Genesis:

In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.

And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep.

And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters.

And God said, Let there be light: and there was light.

That reading was broadcast to the entire world. It remains one of the most watched moments in human history. But it also sparked controversy. The reaction was swift. Legal pressure followed. And by the time Apollo 11 reached the moon, the environment had changed.

Buzz Aldrin, a Presbyterian elder, still took the Lord’s Supper, but he did so privately, inside the lunar module, before stepping onto the surface of the moon. His church had provided the elements. He didn’t bring public attention to it like Borman. It was not broadcast.

That contrast tells a story. The early openness to public expressions of faith gave way to pressure to keep religion quiet, especially in scientific contexts.

Victor Glover must have known that history. He knew the unspoken rule: faith belongs in private. And he rejected it.

What he did required a different kind of courage: not the physical courage of launch and re-entry, but moral courage. This is the courage to clearly speak the gospel when silence would be easier and the courage to affirm what is true about Jesus when others prefer ambiguity.

He did not rant. He did not posture. He simply spoke from his heart about his faith. He quoted the Bible. And in doing so, he reached millions.

That clarifies something many have forgotten: Science and faith are not enemies. The attempt to separate them, to exile God from the public square — from education, from exploration — is not neutrality. It is a philosophical choice to show bigotry toward Christians.

And it is one Glover quietly refused to accept. This is where his example extends beyond a single mission. Victor Glover represents a distinctly American synthesis: A man who works hard, who masters his craft, who pushes exploration to its limits.