'Wallace and Gromit' return, 'Paddington' heads south, and the 'Wolf Man' goes on the prowl

Happy New Year and welcome back to the Align Movie Guide, our no-nonsense guide to what's worth a look on the big screen.

One of the better films of 2024 was "The Apprentice," a depiction of the early years of young Donald Trump (an excellent Sebastian Stan). Marketed as "the movie Trump doesn't want you to watch," the flick failed to do much business.

Those who did spring for a ticket enjoyed a warts-and-all — yet surprisingly nuanced — portrait of an insecure but ambitious young man struggling to escape his overbearing father's shadow.

The lesson? Anti-Trump hysteria no longer sells like it used to. In fact, the dawning of the Trump 2 era seems to have loosened the stranglehold wokeness has had on the culture in general for the last decade or so.

Will we see that reflected at the multiplex? Let's see what glimmers of hope we can find in the cinematic doldrums of January.

‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’ | Jan. 3 | Aardman

"Wallace & Gromit" creator Nick Park takes his time. It's been more than 35 years since the iconic English duo made their debut in the acclaimed stop-motion short "A Grand Day Out."

Since then, the cheese-loving inventor and his skeptical yet faithful beagle Gromit have appeared in one feature film and three more shorts — the most recent being 2008's "A Matter of Loaf and Death."

Earlier this month the pair returned for their second full-length adventure, "Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl." When Wallace's latest invention — a "smart gnome" named Norbot — goes rogue, Gromit discovers a dastardly plot by their greatest adversary, out for revenge.

That would be villainous, beady-eyed penguin Feathers McGraw, last seen getting sent off to jail at the end of 1993's "The Wrong Trousers."

The showdown is worth the wait. Park and co-director Merlin Crossingham once again prove themselves to be consummate craftsmen, bringing a distinctly handmade touch to a genre crowded with slick computer-aided creations.

Fans will mourn the absence of longtime Wallace actor Peter Sallis, who died in 2017, but understudy Ben Whitehead fills the role admirably.

'Paddington in Peru’ | Feb. 14 | StudioCanal

Wallace and Gromit aren't the only English icons making their way to the big screen this month. Author Michael Bond's Paddington Bear returns for his much-anticipated third big-screen outing with "Paddington in Peru."

Paddington and his adopted family, the Browns, head to the South American country to visit his Aunt Lucy. When she disappears while on a mysterious quest in the jungle, it's up to the intrepid ursine adventurer to find her.

The delightful "Paddington" films have become a cultural sensation, gaining a dedicated following due to wholesome, heartwarming stories that emphasize kindness and family.

The unqualified success of 2018's "Paddington 2" — heralded by many as one of the best children's films of all time — means that this installment has big Wellington boots to fill. Fortunately new director Dougal Wilson (taking over for Paul King) seems more than up to the task.

'Wolf Man’ | Jan. 17 | Universal Pictures

Looking for something a little less cuddly? Horror maestro Leigh Whannell ("Saw," "Insidious") has you covered with "Wolf Man," Universal's latest attempt to revive its classic Monsterverse.

This modern version of the legendary lycanthrope is a workaholic family man who has just relocated with his wife and daughter to his childhood home in rural Oregon. There, a poorly timed wolf bite gives him a case of full-moon fever; things get hairy for everyone not long after.

Whannell has already shown he can breathe new life into iconic characters with his 2020 reboot of "The Invisible Man"; it's the success of that movie that got him this job.

Purists will be glad to hear that Whannell relied heavily on practical effects when creating his toothy terror. If the final design is any indication, those who dare venture into the theater might find that a truly transformative experience awaits them.

'Better Man’ | Jan. 17 | Paramount Pictures

British singer Robbie Williams shows off his savage side in the biopic "Better Man." The film charts the classic pop star trajectory of rise, fall, and resurgence with a unique twist: Williams is portrayed as a monkey. Think "Planet of the Apes" with less postapocalyptic fallout and more showbiz excess.

Williams himself provides cheeky narration while Jonno Davies embodies the ape-Williams hybrid via motion capture. The resulting film, helmed by Michael Gracey ("The Greatest Showman"), is bizarrely entertaining and even poignant, the metaphor serving to highlight Williams' insecurity and his misguided attempts to escape it with the usual bad behavior.

While a huge star in the U.K., Williams is relatively unknown here in America. Nonetheless, "Better Man" got rave reviews when it debuted at the Telluride Film Festival last year.

After a limited release on Christmas Eve, the film goes wide on January 17. Whether you're an old-school "Take That" fan or a newbie looking for a widely unique and original cinematic experience, "Better Man" might be the better choice for you!

'Flight Risk’ | Jan. 24 | Lionsgate

To tide us over as we await the rumored second coming of Mel Gibson's "Passion" project ("The Resurrection of the Christ"), the actor/director delivers the tightly crafted actioner "Flight Risk."

U.S. Marshal Madolyn Harris (Michelle Dockery, "Downton Abbey") charters a plane to escort a witness (Topher Grace) to testify against a crime family. The trip goes haywire when it turns out the pilot she's contracted (Mark Wahlberg, essaying a rare Norwood 7 role) is also a licensed hit man.

Gibson's first movie behind the camera since 2016's WW2 drama "Hacksaw Ridge," "Flight Risk" looks set to deliver solid, old-school thrills, making it a worthy throwback to the kind of crowd-pleasers that first made Mel a star.

'Back in Action' | Jan. 17 | Netflix

"Back in Action" is an oddly appropriate title for Cameron Diaz's new movie, given that she's been out of the spotlight for a little over a decade. Her last big-screen appearance was 2014's "Annie" remake, co-starring Jamie Foxx.

Foxx, whose 2023 stroke led him to take a hiatus of his own, re-teams with Diaz to play a married couple of former CIA operatives who are forced out of retirement when their cover is blown; this time around, they have their hands full with two kids to protect while saving the world.

After her long retirement from acting — in which she focused on investing in health and biotech startups — Diaz seems raring to get back out there. She's set to reprise her role as Princess Fiona in "Shrek 5" and star in the comedy "Outcome" with Keanu Reeves. "Back in Action" should be a nice little warm-up.

Here are some other movies coming your way this month.

'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera' | Jan. 10 | Lionsgate

In this sequel to the 2018 thriller "Den of Thieves," Big Nick (Gerard Butler) is back on the trail of criminal mastermind Donnie (O'Shea Jackson Jr.). This time around, the setting moves to Europe, where the infamous Panther mafia plots a massive heist of the world's largest diamond exchange. The film also stars Evin Ahmad, Salvatore Esposito, and Orli Shuka. Written and directed by Christian Gudegast.

'Presence' | Jan. 24 | Neon

Prolific genre-swapper Steven Soderbergh dabbles in the supernatural with "Presence," a haunted house story told entirely from the POV of the haunter. Written by David Koepp ("Jurassic Park"), the film stars Lucy Liu, Julia Fox, Chris Sullivan, and Callina Liang.

'One of Them Days' | Jan. 17 | Sony

When best friends and roommates Dreux (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) discover that Alyssa's boyfriend has blown their rent money, the duo find themselves going to extremes in a race against the clock to avoid eviction and keep their friendship intact. Also starring Vanessa Bell Calloway, Lil Rel Howery, Katt Williams, Maude Apatow, and Ray Santiago. Directed by Lawrence Lamont.

'Companion' | Jan. 31 | Warner Bros.

Screenwriter Drew Hancock's directorial debut, "Companion," stars Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher ("Yellowjackets," "Heretic"). The film's ominous, mysterious trailer makes it look like just the thing to get hibernating moviegoers out of the house and into the cinema.

'Dog Man’ | Jan. 31 | DreamWorks

First there was "Captain Underpants." Now another one of beloved author Dav Pilkey's unlikely heroes comes to the big screen in "Dog Man." When a police officer and his faithful police dog get injured in the line of duty, a harebrained but lifesaving surgery fuses the two of them together, and Dog Man is born. As Dog Man learns to embrace his new identity, he must stop feline supervillain Petey the Cat from cloning himself and going on a crime spree. Starring Isla Fisher, Lil Rel Howery, Poppy Liu, Stephen Root, Pete Davidson, Billy Boyd, and Ricky Gervais. Written by Dav Pilkey and directed by Peter Hastings.

